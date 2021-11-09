Prime

Uganda records 560 cases of poaching in six months

Rhinos feed in the Ziwa sanctuary in Murchison Falls National Park. The DPP official named some of the common wildlife crimes as poaching and trafficking of wild animals and their body parts. Photo/EDGAR R. BATTE

By  Eve Muganga

  • “We can’t underscore the need for our investigations and prosecutions to focus on the organised criminal syndicates that are funding and driving illegal wildlife trade. They fund the killings of our wildlife and finance cross border trafficking of wildlife products,”  Irene Nakimbugwe, deputy spokesperson of DPP’s office

More than 566 cases of poaching wildlife animals have been documented in the last six months, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has said.
Ms Irene Nakimbugwe, the deputy spokesperson of the DPP’s office, revealed that of the 566 cases, they have secured 242 convictions and 55 acquittals while three have been dismissed.
She said this during the launch of guidelines on investigation and prosecution of wildlife crimes in the country in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Entebbe yesterday.

