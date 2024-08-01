Uganda Red Cross, Ecobank partnership eases menstrual woes

A total of 9,800 vulnerable girls have gained access to reusable sanitary towels since the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) and Ecobank Uganda launched the "Keep a Girl in School" campaign in 2019. The two parties renewed their commitment to this initiative on Wednesday, July 31.

During the signing ceremony at Ecobank offices, both organizations emphasized their global goals and announced a target to reach at least 50,000 vulnerable girls in the next three years.

A URCS study last year revealed that at least five million girls drop out of school due to a lack of sanitary pads during their menstruation period.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of Ecobank, Ms Grace Muliisa, highlighted the significant impact of inadequate access to sanitary pads. She noted that this issue leads to hygiene challenges and causes young girls to miss an average of four school days each month.

“This means that over a year, a girl can miss up to 48 days of school, hindering her education and future prospects. This initiative, which we proudly champion, seeks to ensure that no girl is left behind due to a lack of basic sanitary products. By rallying our staff, the corporate world in Uganda, and all Ugandans, we can collectively make a difference. Our goal is to keep every girl in school by encouraging contributions towards the purchase of sanitary pads,” she said.

Adding, “Since the inception of this collaboration in 2019, over 9,800 girls have benefited from our program. Each girl receives a pack containing four reusable pads, a waterproof carrier pocket bag for used pads, and a larger carrier bag. These products are of high quality, hygienic, and have passed rigorous quality assurance tests. This ensures that no girl in Uganda misses out on her education due to a lack of hygiene.”

Under the agreement, Ecobank Uganda will create banking solutions to support URCS in addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable girls who drop out of school due to a lack of menstrual hygiene products. This includes providing means for collecting and donating towards the initiative and promoting the cause through various Ecobank Uganda communication channels.

The Secretary General of URCS, Robert Kwesiga, emphasized the need for public support to keep vulnerable girls in school.

“The most vulnerable ones are the refugees and those in disaster-stricken areas. Imagine the impact we can make if each of us commits to buying a pack of pads for one or more girls every month. Together, we can lift the burden of shame and hygiene issues from their shoulders, allowing them to focus on their education and dreams,” he said.