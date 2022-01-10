Uganda registers 18 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • This comes at a time when the government is gearing to fully open the economy this month after reopening the schools on January 10, ending almost two years of closure.

The Ministry of Health says 18 virus deaths have been confirmed in 24 hours, the highest figure ever recorded in a single day since the beginning of this year.

