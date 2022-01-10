Uganda registers 18 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health says 18 virus deaths have been confirmed in 24 hours, the highest figure ever recorded in a single day since the beginning of this year.

This comes at a time when the government is gearing to fully open the economy this month after reopening the schools on January 10, ending almost two years of closure.

The Ministry of Health has so far recorded a total of 3,357 Covid-19 deaths since the country registered its first case in 2020.

In the Covid-19 updates released this afternoon, the Ministry of Health reported 749 new cases from the tests conducted on January 8, 2022. The ministry’s statistics indicate that the overall tests that have been conducted in the country stand at 2,222,413, active cases admitted at the health facilities are 271 while cumulative recoveries are 98,723.

The cumulative confirmed cases are 154,511, while test positivity rate is at 9.4 per cent.