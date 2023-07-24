Uganda registers four wins at World schools debating championship

Uganda has so far registered four wins at the ongoing World Schools Debating Championship (WSDC) in Hanoi City, Vietnam.

The WSDC is metaphorically the World Cup or Olympics of high school debaters around the world held annually.

This year’s competition, which started on July 18, and ends on July 28, has attracted 64 countries, including eight from Africa. These are; Uganda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Tanzania and Nigeria.

Uganda is represented by Naila Mbarak, 19, Raima Muhammad, 18, both from Nabisunsa Girls’ School, Jesse Kitumba, 19 from St Mary’s College Kisubi, and Jibril Sekandi, 19, from Gombe Secondary School.

Uganda’s wins came against Panama (2-1), Macau (3-0), Bermuda (3-0) and Japan (2-1), but suffered losses to Mexico (2-1) and Kenya (2-1).

Uganda debated against Mexico and Macau last Friday, Kenya and Panama on Sunday, and Bermuda and Japan on Monday (today).

Mr James Okuku Jr, Uganda's coach, attributes the national debating team’s success to its strong foundation, primarily built on the generous contributions from various sources.

“The team’s funding has been made possible through the unwavering support of schools, who recognise the importance of nurturing young minds with critical thinking and communication skills,” Mr Okuku said in a telephone interview at the weekend.

As a coach, Mr Okuku says, the future of debating in Uganda looks promising and full of potential, adding that over the years, Uganda has made significant strides in the debating community, garnering recognition and respect on national and international platforms.

Selection process

Mr Okuku says the selection process for the Uganda national debating team is a “rigorous and competitive journey” that spans two stages of trials.

The first stage, he says, involves an open pool competition held across the country, where talented debaters from different schools showcase their skills and passion for debating.

At this stage, he says numerous participants engage in thought-provoking debates, and the top contenders advance to the second stage at which the best five students are selected based on their exceptional merit and performance in the regional trials.

It is these top five students who are then chosen to represent the nation at the WSDC.

Kitumba, one of Uganda's representatives, said: “WSDC 2023 Vietnam has been an amazing experience and an opportunity worth a lifetime.”

Muhammad, another representative, says: “Vietnam has been a great contribution to our lives and we will never forget the experience as we move on.”

Mr Okuku says over the next five to ten years, Ugandan debating is likely to continue its upward trajectory and make further strides in the national and international debating community.