Uganda registers zero Covid deaths in one month 

Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that no Covid-related deaths have been reported since July 22 and only three patients are currently hospitalised with the disease.

The country registered its index Covid-19 case in March 2020 and since then 168,766 cases and 3,628 deaths have been registered. More than 100,000 people have also recovered from the contagious disease.

Three hospitalised Covid-19 cases indicate a decline from five cases on August 1. Health experts have attributed the decline in hospitalisation and death to low numbers of infections and a mild variant of the coronavirus.

An average of 30 new cases of infections are currently registered per day, a number several times lower than more than 1,000 cases that the country was recording per day during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in 2021. Many infected people do not develop the symptoms or have mild symptoms that can be treated at home.

Prof Rhoda Wanyenze, the dean of Makerere University School of Public Health and a member of government’s scientific advisory committee on Covid-19, said yesterday that the decline doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.

“The virus keeps on mutating and another variant which is more transmissible can emerge [and increase infections]. We need to increase the vaccination coverage. This will minimise the impact of any variant that may emerge,” she said.

Prof Wanyenze warned that the current vaccination coverage indicates that the country is still vulnerable to the health effects of Covid-19.

The country is also struggling to vaccinate the adults and vulnerable groups like the elderly. Out of the 22 million people aged 18 years and above that the government initially targeted, Uganda has vaccinated 18 million people, with at least one dose while a total of 12.4 million are fully vaccinated, according to government statistics.