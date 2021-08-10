Uganda releases 36 Congolese fishermen

By Morris Mumbere More by this Author

A total of 36 Congolese fishermen who were arrested by Ugandan authorities on Lake Edward in 2019, Kasese District were on Monday released to go back to DR Congo.

The released fishermen were the last batch to be released out of 181 fishermen who were arrested for crossing to Ugandan waters of Lake George, Edward and Kazinga channel and engaging in illegal fishing.

The Ugandan Ambassador to DR Congo Mr James Mbahimba who presided over the function at Mpondwe lhubirigha Uganda Congo border tasked the DR Congo government to also release about 50 Ugandan fishermen who were arrested and are still in prisons in DR Congo.

Mr Mbahimba said the release of the fishermen was as a result of diplomatic efforts between the two heads of state, as well as pleas from local organizations of fishermen working on Lake Edward.

“I also want to warn that Congolese fishermen should stop entering Uganda waters without authorization, the rules that govern Ugandans might affect them for further arrests,” He said.

Last month, a total of seven Ugandan fishermen from Lake Albert in Kasese District were abducted by suspected Congolese operatives and detained in DR Congo. Up to now their families are still demanding their release from DR Congo.

The Commander of UPDF marine, Brig Gen Michael Nyarwa, said that Uganda will continue to maintain good fishing practices on the lake but said the continued conflicts on the lakes might block marketing opportunities between the two countries.

He said in their previous operations, they have been confiscating illegal fishing gear from Congolese fishermen and later giving them back but they (Congolese) still use them which will not end conflict on the lake.

The Kasese Resident District Commission Lt Joe Walusimbi, said Congolese fishermen released will all get their fishing gears within two weeks, warning that any other Congolese fishermen who will be arrested again in Ugandan waters will be taken to court.



