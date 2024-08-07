Uganda relocates refugees from transit camps after M23 capture Congo's Ishasha Town

The refugees fled their homes following renewed fighting between the M23 rebels and the Congolese government forces, which resulted into the recent capture of Ishasha border town by the rebels.

The Kanungu Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Ambrose Amanyire Mwesigye, told Monitor yesterday that government is still mobilising adequate means of transport to facilitate the movement of armed 98 Congolese security officials and their family members from Kanungu District to Mpondwe border post in Kasese, where they will be received by the Congolese government officials for redeployment.

“A total of 201 out of 777 Congolese refugees currently accommodated at Matanda Refugee Transit Centre are set to be relocated to Nakivale Refugee Settlement in Isingiro District. The remaining 576 refugees will be relocated to the same area after thorough screening,” Mr Mwesigye said.

Mr Mwesigye said although the Uganda-DR Congo border at Ishasha has remained open, the district authorities are not encouraging the business community to engage in cross-border trade since there is no legitimate government in the M23 captured area in the DR Congo.

Although the M23 rebels spokesperson, Lt Col Willy Ngoma, appealed to the fleeing Congolese refugees to return to their respective homes, some of the refugees, who included Musa Maniragaba, Murekatete Uwera and Mary Uzamukunda, said they preferred to be relocated to the settlement camps in Uganda since they were not sure of their security back home.

“We have opted to be relocated to any settlement camp in Uganda because we are not sure about our security, now that the rebels have taken control of areas where our villages are located,” Ms Uzamukunda said.

The UPDF 2nd Infantry Division Public Information Officer, Maj Kiconco Tabaro, yesterday issued a statement saying the situation on the Ugandan side is peaceful. He said tourism activities in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park and Ishasha sector of Queen Elizabeth National park were not hindered.

“Tourists are seen busy enjoying the view of climbing lions, herds of Buffalos, antelopes, among other animals in Ishasha sector. Similarly, Bwindi is receiving tourists as usual, and their security is guaranteed by Ugandan security forces.

The refugees continue to enter Uganda through Kisoro and Kanungu. The 98 Congolese policemen with their families all totaling to 114 are still with us. They are safe and not under detention, their issue is being handled at a diplomatic level between the Government of Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo,” Maj Tabaro said.

While the chairman of the Kigezi tourism cluster, Mr Ivan Mbabazi Batuma, accepted that tourism activities have not been interrupted by the recent wave of insecurity in the neighboring country, the Ugandan government security officials must remain vigilant in the area to ensure safety of the tourists.