Uganda report shows progress, gaps in justice and security sectors

A new report on the performance of the 34 government sectors charged with justice and security has presented a mixture of improvements and slip-ups.

Dubbed the “Governance and Security Program,” the report was released on Thursday in Kampala.

Some of the sector players include: State House, office of the President, Internal Affairs Ministry, Justice Ministry, Public Service Ministry, Gender Ministry, Uganda Police, the Prisons, office of the Auditor General, Human Rights Commission, LDC, Foreign Affairs Ministry, and IGG.

Police presence increased to 56%

According to the reporting period, the police presence existed in 1,231 sub-counties out of the total 2,190 counties, which represented 56 percent countrywide.

“This initiative has enhanced the capacity of the Force to quickly respond to emergencies and in the management of crime in the communities,” the report read in part.

Districts with one-stop Jlos services increased

During the reporting period, the number of districts with complete one-stop frontline justice service points increased from 84 to 94 out of the targeted 117 districts, representing 78 percent coverage of the targeted districts. One-stop Jlos services include police services, DPP, prisons, among others.

Pivotal also in the reporting period was the fast-tracking of the construction of the Jlos house and the police headquarters, expected to be completed in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and shall save the government Shs30 billion spent annually on rent.

Remand prisoners reduced

The report indicated that in the year under review, the proportion of remand prisoners dropped significantly from its highest peak of 52.2 per cent in the financial year 2021/2022 to the current 47.3 percent.

This means that the number of convicts is now more than those awaiting trial before courts.

Sub-county policing model kicked off

In the past year, the police leadership started implementing the Sub-county policing model aimed at decentralising policing services to every sub-county, municipal and town council, with each sub-county having 18 police officers.

“This is aimed at decentralising the police services closer to the people, strengthening crime prevention in the communities and enabling quick response to crimes,” the report states.

In 2023, President Museveni directed the implementation of this model, aimed at improving community policing and speeding up response to crime.

The Ugandan leader reasoned that the deployment of 18 police officers per sub-county could counter incidents similar to the alleged killing of students by ADF militants in Kasese District at the time.

The report further states that because of this new policing model, crime reduced from 228,074 cases in 2023 to 218,715 cases in 2024, and a subsequent decline in the crime rate from 516 to 476 per 100,000 persons.

Speaking at the same report launch, Dr Katja Kerschbaumer, the head of the Austrian Embassy/Development Cooperation, who represented the development partners, cited several challenges that the justice and security sector players faced in the reporting period.

“Non-implementation of the Supreme Court orders not to try civilians before the military courts, inconsistency in bringing suspects to court within 48 hours, overcrowding in prisons, numerous complaints (9000) handled by the Human Rights Commission, case backlog in the Judiciary, and corruption, among others.”

Yunus Kakande, the permanent secretary in the office of the President, applauded the justice and security agencies for maintaining peace, especially in the ongoing presidential campaigns that he said are so far the most peaceful since 1996.

“So far, this one seems to be the most calm since 1996. It's very calm, there is no violence everywhere the candidates are going, and we hope that by the time they end, Uganda will have set a very big record in Africa where we have elections without any violence. I want to thank everybody who has contributed to this,” he said