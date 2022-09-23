Uganda reports 3 new Ebola deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported four new cases of Ebola infection and three new deaths as the nation experiences the fifth outbreak of the disease.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson of the Ministry told this publication that all the new cases and deaths happened in the central Uganda district of Mubende, the epicenter.

According to the statement released by the Ministry Friday afternoon, the cumulative confirmed cases now stand at 11 and the total deaths attributable to the outbreak also stand at 11 (confirmed and suspected).

“There are 25 cases on admission, out of which six are confirmed while 19 are suspected. The Ministry of Health rapid response teams remain on ground to conduct contact tracing and follow up for all contacts to the confirmed cases,” the statement reads.

A total of 58 contacts of the victims have been listed and they are being followed up by the response team.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to advise the general public to install handwashing facilities at all public facilities,” the statement reads further.

According to the Health Ministry, EVD is transmitted through contact with the blood, stool or fluids of an infected person and objects that have been contaminated with body fluids from an infected person.

One can also contract the disease through contact with blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected animals such as fruit bats and other wild animals.