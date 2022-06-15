Uganda returns fleeing Congo soldiers, police

Congolese soldiers and police officers that fled into Uganda after their work stations were captured by the M23 rebels were yesterday afternoon handed over to the Congolese government in Kanungu District.

About 137 Congolese soldiers and 37 police officers, who were manning Bunagana border post on the DR Congo side, fled into Kisoro District after the rebels seized their stations on Monday morning.

The Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, Mr Shafiq Sekandi, who doubles as the chairman of the Kisoro security committee, yesterday evening confirmed the hand over.

“About 10 Congolese soldiers that were injured during the fighting are still under treatment at Mutorele Hospital although one of them is critically sick,” Mr Sekandi added.

He said the Congolese ambassador, Mr Jean Pierre Massala, visited the injured Congolese soldiers and promised to pay all the hospital bills.

DR Congo statement

A statement released by the spokesman of the military governor of North Kivu Province, Ekenge Bomusa Efomi Slyvain. ‘‘The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo informs the public in general and the population of North Kivu in particular that for more than two days, the terrorists of the M23 supported by the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) have carried out unsuccessful attacks against FARDC positions at BIGEGA 1 and 2, BUGUSA and PREMEDIS.

Determined to defend the integrity of the country, the loyalist forces routed these criminals while inflicting enormous losses on them. After noting the enormous setbacks suffered by their proteges on the ground, the RDF have this time decided to violate our territorial integrity by occupying the border town of Bunagana on Monday. What occurred is more or less an invasion of the DR Congo.