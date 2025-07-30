Uganda rolls out over 40,000 low‑cost reading glasses to high‑burden districts

The Ministry of Health has launched a six‑month distribution campaign to provide 41,200 reading glasses and conduct vision screenings in high‑burden districts, mainly in Eastern Uganda, in an effort to bridge a critical gap in eye care that has left millions of Ugandans with untreated visual impairments.

The donation, valued at more than USD 36,000 (approximately Shs144m), was supported by partner organisations, including 25,000 reading glasses from Evidence for Action and 16,200 glasses from the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), targeting districts such as Budaka and Mbale.

Uganda faces a significant visual‑impairment burden, with more than six million people affected and 400,000 completely blind, according to Ministry of Health data. Speaking during the rollout on July 30, Dr Charles Olaro, Director General of Health Services, noted that the lack and unaffordability of assistive devices has deepened poverty, particularly among women and the elderly.

“Visual impairment has socio‑economic effects, robbing people of the ability to provide for themselves or be productive,” Dr Olaro said. “After the age of 40, many lose part of their sight—especially the lens as it ages—yet few can access affordable reading glasses. This leaves them unable to work, count money, farm, or perform basic tasks like cooking safely.”

Dr Olaro explained that the Ministry will prioritise Busoga and Bukedi regions, which have the highest levels of visual impairment. “We received 25,000 reading glasses from Evidence for Action and 16,200 from CHAI. The cost of each pair is just USD 1—less than Shs4,000, and distribution will follow our regular health channels,” he said.

He also cautioned health teams to ensure that the glasses go to people with genuine visual impairments, stressing that this is part of a long‑term plan to integrate assistive devices into Uganda’s essential health‑care package, which also covers health promotion, prevention, curative services, rehabilitation, and palliative care.

Richard Kibuuka, Country Director of Evidence for Action, said the programme is designed both to meet immediate needs and to test scalable delivery models for cost‑effective eye‑care solutions in rural communities.

“We have evidence that one in six people over 40 suffers from presbyopia, which affects quality of life and productivity. This pilot will help us test and scale models for earlier screening and affordable distribution,” Kibuuka said.

Joy Batuusa, Country Director for CHAI Uganda, noted that the initiative aligns with Uganda’s new national strategy for assistive technologies, ensuring donations are coordinated and policy‑driven.





“We’ve worked with the Ministry of Health on malaria, reproductive health, and vaccines, but we also saw the unmet need among people with disabilities. We are starting with eye health because it is the most prevalent challenge. Today, we have donated 6,500 glasses, and we will continue to mobilise resources,” Batuusa said.

She added that the ultimate goal is to make access to reading glasses and other assistive products a permanent part of community health services, with plans to extend support to children in schools who are often left behind due to vision challenges.

Schedule 3 of the Persons with Disabilities Act (Chapter 115) defines disability categories to include physical, hearing, and visual disabilities, as well as mental, developmental, and multiple disabilities. According to the 2024 Uganda Bureau of Statistics Census Report, persons with disabilities constitute 13.2 percent of Uganda’s population.



