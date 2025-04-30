Uganda-Rwanda cross-border traders decry high tariffs

Katuna cross-border traders have decried the high tariffs imposed on Ugandan goods by the Rwandan government following the re-opening of the one-stop border three years ago.

In a meeting held on Tuesday at Katuna border in Uganda’s Kabale District between the Uganda National Traders’ Alliance (UNATA) and the Katuna cross border traders’ associations, several businessmen noted that the growing tax burden has threatened the survival of their businesses hence prompting many of their members to quit business for other ventures.

The meeting was chaired by UNATA President Godfrey Katongole and UNATA Kigezi Sub-region Coordinator Michael Byamungu.

Ms Alice Munezero from Uganda Clearing Industry and Forwarding Association (UCIFA), an umbrella body of all indigenous clearing and forwarding firms in Uganda, said smaller trucks transporting goods face road user charges of $75, while bigger ones are charged $152, leading many of his association's members to exit the business.

“Here in Uganda, the charges are fair and rarely go beyond Shs50,000. In Rwanda, even if it is 10 kilometres, you must pay the constant charges imposed,“ Ms Munezero said.

Ms Caroline Asiimwe, the programs officer at Katuna Women Cross-border Traders Multipurpose Cooperative, explained that following the closure of the border in 2019, the Rwandan traders to whom they had supplied their commodities declined to pay them.

“This has led to unending suffering. Some women have been prompted to shift from their homes because of microfinance loans they acquired,” she said.

Ms Asiimwe added that even after the official reopening of the border in 2022, Rwandan traders continued buying goods from Uganda without any hindrances while Ugandan small scale traders find many hurdles on the Rwandan side.

Mr Justus Tindimurekura, the Chairperson Katuna Cross Border Traders Association, called upon the East African Community leaders to intervene.

“Before the closure of the border, we used to enter Rwanda freely with goods, including sodas, Matooke, Irish potatoes, but when the border was reopened, they imposed high export licenses which have forced many out of business,” Mr Tindimurekura noted.

He further appealed to leaders of the two neighbouring governments to harmonise and protect the business rights of Ugandans.

Mr Byamungu revealed that they will compile a report and deliver it to President Museven for redress.

Mr Katongole noted that while the challenges primarily affect businesses in certain areas, they also impact other regions across the country.



