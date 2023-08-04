Uganda's Ambassador to Iran is dead

Uganda's ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Kisambira has died, this publication has learnt.

According to the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Henry Okello Oryem, Kisambira passed on yesterday in Tehran, Iran after battling a yet to be known illness for a long time.

"It’s true, Ambassador Kisambira died, and government is working to ensure that his body is brought back to Uganda," Mr Oryem confirmed to this publication in a brief telephone interview on Friday.

By the time of his death, Kisambira has been serving as Uganda's Ambassador to Iran, a position he was appointed to by President Yoweri Museveni in December 2021.

He was among the key founders of the Kibuli Muslim sect in 2009 after losing a court case to the current Mufti Shaban Ramadan Mubajje, in which they accused the latter of selling muslim property. He was the first secretary general at the office of the Supreme Mufti in Uganda.

Dr Muhammad Kiggundu, the director communications at the office of the Supreme Mufti in Kibuli, described the deceased as a hardworking man who served the office of the Supreme Mufti and the Muslim community in Uganda wholeheartedly.

"It is sad news for the loss of Ambassador Kisambira, he played his part as a secretary general at the Office of the Supreme Mufti during the leadership of the late Zubair Kayongo," he said.