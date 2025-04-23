Uganda's Catholic Church launches Pope Francis condolence book

The Catholic Church in Uganda has officially launched a public condolence book for anyone to write farewell messages in memory of the late Pope Francis. The book of condolences, which was launched at Kampala Archdiocese headquarters, is stationed at the entrance of Rubaga Cathedral.

Officiating at the launch of the book at Rubaga Cathedral yesterday, Rev Fr Pius Male Ssentumbwe, the chancellor of Kampala Archdiocese, said the condolence book would act as a channel for collective mourning and spiritual solidarity.

“Today (Wednesday), we have launched this condolence book and we invite all people of goodwill and people to come and show their sympathy and prayer to the Church, having lost such a great person , through writing down a message in this book that we will keep memorable over the years,” he said.

He added: “This is more than just signatures and messages, but it is our collective voice of grief and gratitude for a life of service of our dear Holy Father, who prioritised humility and peace to all nations.

The last gift we can offer to our late Pope for now is the prayers.” Rev Fr Pius Male said the book would remain open until the burial of the pontiff and urged Ugandans from all walks of life to participate. “Whether Catholic or not, the Pope’s message of love transcended denomination, and even when he was here to visit, it was aimed at all of us, which serves as an opportunity for every Ugandan to say goodbye,” he said.

Fr Ssentumbwe further urged all Ugandans, especially the faithful, to attend a special memorial Mass on Friday, saying it would be a moment of national prayer, unity, and thanksgiving for the life and ministry of the Pope.

“The Archdiocese of Kampala, in conjunction with the Catholic Conference of Bishops in Nsambya, in consultation with the Papal Nuncio in Mbuya, has organised a Requiem Mass on Friday, starting at 12pm here, and it's going to be led by His Excellency Archbishop Luis Bianco, the Apostolic Nuncio in Uganda for specifically praying for our departed Holy Father, our pontiff," he said.

Among the first to sign the historic condolence book were members of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Catholic faith committee, led by Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago. Both recorded tribute messages and conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the city’s leadership.

“As KCCA, we are joining the Church in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. On behalf of Kampala Capital City Authority, we extend our deepest condolences to you and all members of the Catholic community during this poignant time of loss,” Ms Buzeki said.

She added that Pope Francis would always be remembered for his pastoral visit in Uganda, where people had a first-hand opportunity to live in his gracious presence filled with humility, compassion, and promotion of social cohesion.

“He has been a transformative leader whose determination to peace, compassion, and inclusivity transcended borders and beliefs. He united people from all walks of life, consistently reminding us of the importance of love and dignity for every individual in our community.” The KCCA executive director further said the committee would provide drinking water and ambulances during the Requiem Mass.

Mr Lukwago praised the Pope’s moral leadership, saying he was a voice of conscience in a troubled world and a symbol of humility, whose teachings transcended borders and faiths. “He has been a guiding light in a dark world, with a lot of insecurities, like in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and even Uganda. His legacy will continue to inspire not just the Church but also civic and political leaders globally, especially in terms of humility, peace and justice,” he said.

He added: “The Pope prioritised the poor and refugees with the fact that each day the numbers are multiplying in Kampala from various refugee camps like Kyangwali and those in the Democratic Republic of Congo. I convey my condolence message to the archbishop, all bishops and the Catholic fraternity at large.”

The Requiem Mass is being organised in conjunction with the Uganda Episcopal Conference, according to a statement released by the Office of the Chancellor of Kampala Archdiocese yesterday.

Background

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, Pope Francis was the first Jesuit and the first Latin American to lead the Catholic Church. Elected on March 13, 2013, at the age of 76, he became the 266th Pope and the first from the Americas—surprising many Church watchers who had considered him an outsider.

Pope Francis, who died on Monday at the age of 88, will be laid to rest in a funeral ceremony on Saturday at St Peter’s Square. Known for his humility and deep concern for the poor, the pontiff faced numerous health challenges throughout his 12-year papacy, including a serious bout of double pneumonia earlier this year.

His health had been steadily declining since 2021, and he recently suffered a stroke and cardiac arrest after spending five weeks in hospital.