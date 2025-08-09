Uganda’s cities were created prematurely, MPs say

Here is a quick question for a paper of Literacy 1B/Social Studies or whatever it is called nowadays: How many cities does Uganda have? The marking guide should register 11. Between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, as many as 10 municipalities received the green light to be elevated to the status of a city. In so doing, they joined Kampala, the capital, in securing the much-coveted status.

Five other municipalities (Entebbe, Kabale, Moroto, Nakasongola and Wakiso) that were supposed to be elevated to cities between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, have since remained on the back-burner. A 28-page report by the House Committee on Government Assurance has supported that decision by calling into question processes that culminated in Uganda adding 10 new cities to its name. These cities are Arua, Mbarara, Gulu, Jinja, Fort Portal, Mbale, Masaka, Lira, Soroti, and Hoima.

The report, whose findings were made public this week, came to the conclusion that the vast bulk of the 10 former municipalities do not meet the minimum standards of a city. “The Committee concludes that to a larger extent, the government has not implemented this assurance to fully operationalise the new cities,” the report, whose findings were upheld during a Wednesday plenary session, reads in part.

The report lists five fronts required to fully operationalise a city. It consequently points out the absence of an enabling regulatory and legal framework; shortage of office space and accommodation; as well as absence of appropriate physical development plans in the new cities.

Red flags also shot up on account of inadequate staffing; insufficient funding for administrative units in the cities; and pronounced salary disparities for their political leaders.

“The committee observed that the process of creating cities was done without the due consideration of criteria laid out in the Local Government Act,” Dr Abed Bwanika, the Committee chairperson, said of the failure to enact the requisite legislation to define the governance direction of the said cities.

An aerial view of Jinja City. PPU PHOTO

The motion for Parliament to approve the plan to create 15 new cities was moved by Mr Raphael Magyezi, the Local Government minister, on April 20, 2020. That was nine months before Uganda went to the polls in 2021, compelling some observers to conclude that it was an attempt by the Museveni administration to gerrymander the election result.

The rubber stamp from the House was not long in coming. In fact, it was on April 28, 2020, when the 10th Parliament approved the request for the 15 selected municipalities to attain city status in a phased manner.

Below par

A House committee in the 11th Parliament has now concluded that only four of the 10 active cities have approved physical development plans. These include: Arua, Gulu, Jinja, and Mbarara. The rest, per the report, “have physical development plans that await approval”. Worse still, it was established that “whereas some cities have approved physical development plans, developments are not guided by those plans”.

To further compound matters, years after their creation, the government has not availed funds for the cities to stitch together development plans. As a matter of fact, noted the House committee, “those that have plans, funding was provided by development partners”.

It was discovered that “majority of the residents in the near cities live in unplanned areas and as a result, experience development problems that put more strain on the already existing infrastructure”.

The cities are overseen by insufficient administrative manpower, with the majority of the cities run by a staffing level of less than 50 percent of actual approved staffing levels. For instance, the report found that “Masaka City had the lowest staffing level with about 60 percent vacant positions, while Soroti City had the highest stalling level at only 43.5 percent.” Elsewhere, Lira staffing levels stood at 41.2 percent and Gulu at 38.4 percent.

Additionally, Mbarara had 39.2 percent and Masaka 32.3 percent. It also emerged that “the staff structure for cities, which was approved by Cabinet in January of 2022 and adopted by the respective city councils, has never been filled”. The probe discovered that the majority of the cities do not have road equipment for maintenance and rehabilitation of their roads.

Understaffed, irregular pay

The House committee also established that “majority of the mother districts” still occupied the old office structures before the establishment of cities. For example, noted the report, “in Gulu City, some city departments were still using district offices due to lack of space”, while “Mbarara City, the district Local Government had rented out part of the office space which belongs to the city to a private entity”.

President Museveni and first lady Janet in Wakiso District on July 8, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT/PPU

The government was also faulted for its inconsistent and irregular pay to the political leaders overwhelmed with the need to govern their units in a city-like manner.

“The Committee ascertained and compared the pay for local political leaders, with sub-county chairpersons earning Shs400,000, sub-county councillors earning Shs35,000, while municipal, city and district councillors earn Shs250,000 before tax,” the report reads in part.

It added: “Speakers and their deputies earn between Shs300,000 and Shs600,000 across various levels. City and District Executive Committee members earn Shs600,000 per month, while city and district chairpersons earn Shs2m before tax.”

Similarly, “in Mbarara, the Committee noted that members of the executive committee earn Shs700,000; the speaker and deputy speaker earn Shs700,000 and Shs400,000, respectively, while councillors earn Shs250,000 before tax. This is no different from Soroti District where members of the executive earn between Shs600,000 and Shs700,000, while councillors earn Shs250,000 before tax.”

These salary disparities are deemed to contribute to the low service delivery and under-performance among staff.

The Committee stated that an interaction with Minister Magyezi led it to the conclusion that the “government had disbursed grants (wage, non-wage, and development) amounting to Shs251.2b, Shs382.799b and Shs334.8b to the newly created cities in the last three financial years; 2020/2021, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023, respectively. This reflected a fluctuation in disbursement to cities over that period”.

City status didn’t insulate the entities in question from having their funding cut. “Despite being granted city status and having an expanded jurisdiction, the government did not significantly increase the annual grant allocations to the individual cities.

In fact, some cities received less funding in FY2022/2023 compared to 2019/2020 when they were still classified as municipalities,” the reports states, adding: “In FY2019/2020, Mbarara Municipality was allocated Shs40.75b compared to Shs29.83b allocated to the city in FY2022/2023. This reflected a reduction of over Shs10.92b.

Jinja Municipality was allocated Shs42.26b in FY2019/2020 compared to Shs36.26b, which was allocated to the city in FY2022/2023, representing a reduction in funding by over Shs6b.”

What next?

The House has since directed the Local Government ministry to enact a specific legislation to define the administrative style of the said cities. “The government should introduce an appropriate Bill to govern cities in their uniqueness in operation, structure and service delivery. In the alternative, the government should amend the Local Government Act to incorporate administrative and governance legal frameworks for cities,” Dr Bwanika revealed, adding that the said legislation should be effected “within the next three months.”

The Committee has also directed that major gaps be addressed within a month to expeditiously cure the ails frustrating staff and political leaders in the cities.

“The government should ensure adequate and sustainable funding to the newly created cities in the subsequent Financial Years before the remaining five cities take effect [Entebbe, Moroto, Nakasongola, Kabale and Wakiso] to enable them meet the demands and expectations of a city status,” the report reads.

Despite the above gaps, the government is in advanced stages of elevating Tororo Municipality to city status.

“The issue of Tororo City and the proposed other districts out of Tororo... This matter is currently before the Cabinet. We have already drafted the necessary paper for consideration and as our colleagues know, creation of a city, creation of a district is the function of Parliament. So when approved by Cabinet, I will have to come back to Parliament for the necessary way forward,” Mr Magyezi reasoned.

Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi. PHOTO / DAVID LUBOWA

He, nevertheless, acknowledged the gaps identified by the House committee. “We agree with the committee report and we fully embrace their recommendations. It would be my considered opinion that you allow us to go and focus on implementing these recommendations and we come back to the House in 30 days,” Mr Magyezi said.

What they say..

Joseph Ssewungu, Kalungu West MP: "We need these leaders in the cities to resemble Kampala City. When you talk about the Lord Mayor of Kampala, he has a vehicle with the name Lord Mayor."

Kaaya Nakimwero, Kiboga Woman MP: "Is it a necessary expense now to make these cities operational or do we want to fulfil our political obligations of having more members [in political offices]?"

Abed Bwanika, Kimaanya-Kabonero MP: "In the process of creating these cities, some rural sub counties were annexed to existing municipalities without putting into consideration several critical issues."

Jacob Oboth, Defence minister: "...this matter [of cities] was unanimously [approved]. For us to start debating about cities, we are not appreciating the urbanisation policy of the government."

Anita Among, House Speaker: "I remember in the 10th Parliament [when the proposal came up, the] government had not brought all these cities... It was Parliament that added cities."