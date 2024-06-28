Uganda’s coffee exports to Turkey rise by Shs15b in 5 years

Uganda's coffee has made a significant breakthrough in the Turkish market, with exports increasing by more than 2,600 tonnes in the last five years.

According to statistics from the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), Uganda’s exports to Turkey have risen from a modest 2,000 bags (120 tonnes) in 2019, to 44,000 bags (2,640 tonnes) in 2024.

One tonne is equivalent to 1,000kgs and a kilogramme of dry coffee in Uganda currently costs about Shs6,000. This means Uganda’s coffee exports to Turkey are now at about 2,640,000kgs, costing about Shs15.8 billion.

Mr Julius Mwijutsya, the counselor-in-charge of Economic and Commercial Diplomacy at the Ugandan Embassy in Ankara, told Daily Monitor that Ugandan coffee is popular in Turkey due to its quality.

Mr Mwijutsya said in particular, there is a strong demand for Robusta coffee, especially Screen 18 and Screen 15, which Uganda can supply.

"Turkey offers a significant opportunity for Ugandan coffee exporters, with its large population and growing economy making it an attractive market," he said in an interview.

He added: “Given Turkey's economic potential and Uganda's goal to expand its coffee exports, we concentrated on establishing a strong presence in the Turkish market. Our efforts yielded impressive results, with coffee exports from Uganda to Turkey increasing from 2000 bags in 2019 to 44,000 bags in 2023.”

The Uganda Embassy in Ankara recently participated in the Coffex International Coffee Exhibition in Istanbul to raise awareness about Ugandan coffee and its unique characteristics.

"Turkey's tourism industry is particularly noteworthy, with cities like Istanbul and Antalya, attracting millions of visitors each year," Counselor Mwijutsya, whose tour of duty in Turkey ends at the end of June, noted.

"In fact, Istanbul was the most visited city in the world in 2023, with over 20 million tourists, followed by London, Dubai, and Antalya," he added.

Turkey’s coffee consumption has increased fourfold in the last 10 years, with per capita consumption standing at 1.7 kg in 2023. Statistics by UCDA indicate that in the 2022/23 financial year, Turkey, China, and Malaysia showed a combined net coffee consumption expansion of 1.3 million bags and an increase of 12.4 percent.

“This significant increase in coffee exports to Turkey has substantial economic benefits for Uganda,” Counselor Mwijutsya said.

With the support of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Mwijutsya believes Ugandan coffee can establish a strong presence in the Turkish market and contribute to the country's economic growth.