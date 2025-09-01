Uganda’s constitutional journey

Constitutions matter. There are many layers to social order, most of them norms handed down from generation to generation, unwritten and unspoken rules to be followed.

Cross from one African society to another and you will find similarities in these rules: deference by the young to the old; care for the sick and less-able; respect for authority; and safeguards against injustice.

Not all societies are the same, however, and nation states tend[ed] to lump together different groups and peoples. With different norms, practices and perspectives, it is essential to agree to some common rules and standards that apply to all.

Constitutions, therefore, are commitments people make to each other about how they wish to live together. Constitutions codify the social contract.In Uganda’s case, the country had experienced a series of tumultuous events, starting in 1966, that left a trail of death and destruction and dashed all hope. Therefore, the making of the new Constitution was an opportunity for a fresh start.

The new Constitution making process started in earnest in 1989, with the Constitution Review Commission chaired by Justice Benjamin Odoki traversing the country to consult widely.

Six years later on March 13, 1995 the Constituent Assembly chaired by James Francis Wamboko Wapakhabulo convened at the International Conference Centre, Kampala to consider the draft of what was believed to be the most progressive Constitution.

It would be promulgated later on October 8, marking a fresh chapter for the country, or so many thought, at the City Square, which was on the same day also renamed Constitutional Square. The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Meles Zenawi, who died in August 2012, was the chief guest. The promulgation procedure involved a five-minute special recital of a Statutory Instrument that Mr Wapakhabulo, who went on to become Speaker of the Sixth Parliament in 1996 and died in March 2004, said was about to “change constitutional order in Uganda.”

President Museveni, who had already ruled for nine years without elections, although had voiced concerns about some Articles in the Constitution he said were detrimental to national development especially industrialisation, remarked that: “We (Ugandans) must enthusiastically welcome it. It is a political entandikwa (beginning).

He said he was also satisfied that the Constitution is amendable, this newspaper reported. The promulgation at Constitutional Square concluded with a dinner at Nile Hotel Gardens, where President Museveni could not have ended without taking a swipe at former President Milton Obote, who was living in exile in Zambia and died in October 2005, for having among other things “disenfranchised the people of Uganda and over centralised powers.”

But to historians, history has an uncanny way of repeating itself.

Thirty years later, the Constitutional Square is a millitarised zone cut off from the public for assemblies, the Constitution has been altered at least seven times; the last being in December 2017 to remove the age limit, last stop gap measure against a possible imperial presidency, while the country finds itself at a crossroads. Article One of the Constitution stipulates that power belongs to the people.

Whether this is true is a matter of perspective depending on who one talks to. Old wounds continue to fester while demographic and economic changes have caused new ones.

The country is in dire need of soul searching.In revisiting and retelling the story of the 1995 Constitution over the next days, we hope we can find a way to start a conversation about who we are and how we want to live together, peacefully and in prosperity.

Frederic Musisi Editor, Politics/Investigations



