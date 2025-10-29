Uganda’s democracy under threat from money politics, activists say

Civil society groups have warned that Uganda’s democracy is under threat from the growing commercialisation of politics, calling for urgent reforms to regulate campaign financing ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Speaking at a joint dialogue organised by the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU), Executive Director Marlon Agaba said the country risks losing public trust unless a comprehensive Campaign Finance Law is enacted to curb the influence of money in elections.

“We urge Parliament, the Ministry of Justice, and the Electoral Commission to fast-track the legal framework before the elections, while also urging citizens to reject cash-for-votes and demand accountability from their leaders,” Agaba said on Tuesday.

He warned that without clear rules on political donations and spending, Uganda’s democracy could be “hijacked by dark money.”

Agaba urged voters to “choose substance over handouts” and use social media and community networks to expose vote-buying.

“Ugandans deserve clean politics that can take the country to the next level in leadership,” he added.

Henry Muguzi, Executive Director of the Alliance for Finance Monitoring (ACFIM), said monetised politics has become a national crisis, noting that the high cost of elections fuels corruption, patronage, and voter manipulation.

“We are now at a point where everyone appreciates there is a problem. But for real change to happen, citizens themselves must join the campaign to demand transparency in campaign financing,” Muguzi observed.

He called for a law requiring real-time disclosure of campaign donations, public audits of party accounts, and harsh penalties for electoral bribery.

Sylvia Atim of ActionAid International Uganda said campaign finance reform is not just a domestic issue but also an international obligation under Articles 7 and 8 of the UN Convention Against Corruption and the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption.

“These reforms are fundamental for free, fair, and credible elections,” Atim said. “Without them, Uganda risks turning electoral contests into financial transactions rather than platforms for ideas, policies, and leadership.”

CSOs have long demanded a campaign finance law, but pressure has intensified as the 2026 elections draw closer and vote-buying in party primaries becomes more blatant.

Recent internal contests exposed widespread cash handouts and allegations of flagbearers being “sold to the highest bidder,” confirming fears of entrenched political corruption.

Civil society groups now hope the 12th Parliament will prioritise campaign finance legislation and that citizens will demand transparency and accountability from both politicians and electoral institutions.

“The window for legal action is narrow,” Atim warned, adding: “The responsibility falls equally on lawmakers, citizens, and watchdog organisations to ensure democracy prevails over money.”