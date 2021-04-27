Uganda’s EALA MP, Mathias Kasamba is dead

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

By Ambrose Musasizi

By GERTUDE MUTYABA

Uganda’s representative in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in Tanzania, Mathias Kasamba has died.

Kasamba who has also been working as the director of mobilisation and cadre identification for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is said to have died on Tuesday at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted for days.

“We got information from Nakasero hospital that Hon Kasamba had died. He had been admitted at Nakasero for three days after he was diagnosed with brain tumor. It's very sad. We are linking up with the hospital for further management,” Mr Emmanuel Lumala Dombo, the NRM director of information, said on Tuesday evening before adding that the 57-year-old former Kakuuto MP was a strong pillar in the NRM party.

“He has been hardworking and transparent when it comes to issues of accountability,” Mr Dombo added.

Mr Patrick Kisekulo, the Kyotera District chairperson said Kasamba’s death was a big blow to the party and that they were preparing to visit his family for burial arrangements.

Kasamba was elected to represent Uganda in EALA’s fourth assembly (2017- 2022).

Prior to that, he had served as Kakuuto County MP in the 9th Parliament.

