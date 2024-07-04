Uganda's efforts against biodiversity loss gain momentum with new BIODEV project

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), has launched a comprehensive initiative to address biodiversity loss in Uganda under the Biodiversity 2030 (BIODEV) project.

Biodiversity loss, the decline or extinction of plant and animal species, is a pressing concern exacerbated by population growth and climate change. The BIODEV project aims to tackle the drivers of biodiversity loss and promote technological efficiencies in natural resource management.

Speaking at the launch of the programme in Kampala on Wednesday, Dr Paul Mambu, the commissioner for Crop Inspection and Certification at the Ministry of Agriculture, said countering biodiversity loss is critical in this time of rising populations and climate change.

“What we need to ask ourselves today is: how do we reconcile development and biodiversity? How do we do farming, but make sure that we do it sustainably without destroying the environment or biodiversity? How do we produce energy, or fuel, or charcoal, for the needs of industrial houses without destroying the environment?” he said.

He highlighted agro-ecological principles as a key strategy, advocating for non-chemical pest control methods and intercropping to maintain ecological balance and reduce chemical use. These approaches align with the National Agricultural Organic Policy that was passed by the Cabinet in 2019, emphasising sustainable farming practices while preserving nature.

Dr Mambu stressed the shift towards integrated pest management, prioritising methods that are friendly to biodiversity and promoting sustainable agricultural production.

Uganda loses between 10 and 11 percent of its biodiversity every decade, according to the Ministry of Water and Environment.

Mr Moses Egaru, the Country Representative for IUCN, noted that phase one of the BIODEV project identified key sectors contributing to biodiversity loss, including smallholder agriculture and biomass-based energy production.

“Under Phase One we managed to bring all the stakeholders on the table to have discussions, but also we identified the key sub-sectors that are driving biodiversity loss in Uganda. And mostly that was the Ministry of Agriculture through smallholder farmers, expanding their land holdings, but also the Ministry of Energy, as you all know Uganda's energy needs is mostly driven by use of biomass; over 80 percent of Ugandans use biomass for energy,” he said.

Phase two, he said, aims to implement commitments made by stakeholders to reduce biodiversity loss and influence policies across sectors. The project focuses on on-the-ground implementation, policy advocacy, and capacity building to address biodiversity loss, climate change, and natural resource degradation.