Uganda’s elections not a credible process, report says

With the general election coming up in less than six months, the Democracy Index and the Freedom Index, both of which measure the state of democracy and freedom in countries around the world, have poured water on Uganda’s democratic credentials. The indices say although elections are held regularly, they have increasingly lost their credibility.

The reports also cast the spotlight on the Electoral Commission (EC), saying it is not trusted by Ugandans. The two documents have given Uganda very poor ratings, with the Democracy Index placing it among the 36 countries of the world labelled as “hybrid regimes.”

“Hybrid regime” refers to nations that combine electoral democracy with authoritarian tendencies. They hold regular elections, but these are plagued by irregularities, which make it impossible for them to be free and fair.

“Government pressure on Opposition parties and candidates may be common. Serious weaknesses are more prevalent than in flawed democracies—in political culture, functioning of government and political participation. Corruption tends to be widespread, and the rule of law is weak. Civil society is weak.

Typically, there is harassment of and pressure on journalists, and the Judiciary is not independent,” the index states in its description of the state of affairs in hybrid regimes.

The Democracy Index further states that elections in Uganda are neither free nor fair, and that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party often employs underhanded methods in order to retain power.

“The dominant NRM consistently wins elections deemed neither free nor fair. The government has repeatedly used public-health and security restrictions to stymie Opposition groups,” the Democracy Index says. The conclusion has, however, elicited a sharp response from Kampala.

Mr Faruk Kirunda, the special presidential assistant in charge of the press and mobilisation, who also doubles as the deputy spokesperson of the President, dismisses the conclusions. They are, he adds, likely the handiwork of local groups that are opposed to the ruling NRM.

“These conclusions are not new and are typical of Opposition propaganda to an extent that one would be excused to believe that they were drafted at Katonga, Najjanankumbi or Makerere Kavule. Elections in Uganda are considered free and fair when the Opposition wins, but if NRM wins, then they are not free or fair,” Mr Kirunda says.

Katonga was in reference to the headquarters of the newly registered People’s Front for Freedom (PFF); Najjanankumbi in reference to the headquarters of another Opposition party, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC); and Makerere Kavule in reference to the headquarters of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP).

The scores

The Democracy Index, a product of the Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, measures the performance of countries in the area of democracy based on five thematic areas. These are electoral processes and pluralism; functioning of governments; political participation of the citizenry; the political culture; and civil liberties. Performance ratings are determined on a scale of zero to 10 in all the five thematic areas.

Uganda was, as a result, ranked 98th out of 167 countries of the world and 10th out of 45 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, which were ranked in the 2024 survey. Uganda had an average score of 4.49. It scored 3.42 in electoral process and pluralism; 3.57 in the functioning of government; 3.89 in political participation; 6.88 in political culture; and 4.71 in civil liberties. Neighbours Tanzania were ranked 86 out of 167 nations with an average score of 5.20.

They scored 4.42 in electoral processes and pluralism; 5.00 in the functioning of government; 5.00 in political participation; 6.88 in political culture; and 4.71 in civil liberties. Rwanda is, on the other hand, ranked 114 with an average score of 3.34. It scored 1.42 in electoral processes and pluralism; 4.29 in the functioning of government; 3.33 in political participation; 5.00 in political culture; and 2.65 in civil liberties.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is in position Number 156 with an average score of 1.92. It posted scores of 2.08 in electoral processes and pluralism; 0.43 in the functioning of government; 2.78 in political participation; 3.13 in political culture; and 1.18 in civil liberties. The worst African countries are Sudan and the Central African Republic, which lie in positions 162 and 164, respectively.

Sudan has scores of 0.00 in electoral processes and pluralism; 0.00 in the Functioning of government; 1.11 in political participation; 5.63 in political culture; and 0.59 in civil liberties. The Central African Republic posted scores of 0.00 in electoral processes and pluralism; 0.00 in the functioning of government; 1.67 in political participation; 1.88 in political culture; and 2.35 in civil liberties.

It further points out that whereas the law allows for the registration of political parties, “restrictive registration requirements and candidate eligibility rules, limited media coverage, and violent harassment by state authorities and paramilitary groups hinder Opposition parties’ ability to compete in practice.”

Under the spotlight

The Democracy Index also shines the spotlight on the credibility of the elections, saying “while Uganda continues to hold regular elections, their credibility has deteriorated.” It points out that electoral laws are partially implemented, which has precipitated widespread calls for reforms to the electoral laws, but that the calls have been ignored. As earlier pointed out, the document points to the public’s lack of trust in the EC.

“Most Ugandans do not trust the EC, which has repeatedly been accused of favouring the NRM, whether through fraud or voter disenfranchisement,” the index says. The feeling of mistrust was echoed by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, during an October 21, 2024, press conference.

“The biggest problem that Uganda has had for a while now is Museveni appointing the EC. If the Commission was not appointed by Museveni, elections in the country would be free and fair,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

NUP criticised the EC’s management of the 2021 elections, citing its failure not to add the results from 1,200 polling stations, most of them in Kampala to its count. The leading Opposition party also accused the Commission of having halted the voter registration and voter register update processes over a year before the 2021 General Election.

While the EC said it was in the name of limitations in its technical capacity, the party argued that it was on account of the Commission’s bias. Civil society and the political Opposition have, for several years now, been calling for the law to be amended to make the manner in which the EC is formed inclusive, participatory and transparent, with civil society, and not the government, taking the lead.

It has always been suggested that Uganda emulates neighbours Kenya, where the President, under the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Act, is required to, within 14 days of a vacancy arising in the commission, appoint a selection panel comprising a chairperson and eight members drawn from distinguished professionals in the private sector or public service with relevant expertise. The panel is required within seven days of its convening to invite applications and publish the names of all applicants. It then shortlists and conducts interviews.

The panel then selects three persons qualified to be appointed as chairperson and 13 persons qualified to be appointed as members of the commission and forwards them to the President, whose selection must be approved by Parliament. Such an elaborate process, the proposers say, will strengthen the EC’s integrity.

Diabolical means

The index also accused President Museveni and the ruling NRM of using unorthodox methods to hold onto power.

“The NRM retains power through patronage, intimidation, and politicised prosecutions of Opposition leaders. Uganda’s civil society and media sectors face legal and extra-legal harassment and state violence,” the index says.

Mr Kirunda disagrees with that conclusion too, accusing the Economist Group of unfairness in its assessment of the goings on in Uganda.

“NRM competes with other parties for the people's mandate and wins, but also loses some seats. How come Opposition is in Parliament and the Local Councils, including being the Government in Kampala, the capital city? Why doesn’t NRM apply those so-called underhand methods to win all positions? President Museveni wins a popular vote, which is why he has stayed on democratically since 1996, when he was first elected. NRM has more than 18 million members. Which other party has such numerical strength?” Mr Kirunda asks.

The index adds that power is concentrated in the hands of Mr Museveni and the military, adding that there is very little consultation before key policies are passed.

Cabinet ministers, it adds, do not have much say in most of the government’s policies. “Power is concentrated in the hands of the NRM leadership, the security forces, and especially Museveni, who retains office through various undemocratic means. Ministers have little ability to influence legislation in which the government has a particular interest, though there is more consultation on ordinary policy matters,” the document notes. Mr Kirunda insists that Cabinet ministers influence policy positions.

“Are the ministers complaining that they don't have a say in their dockets or is someone imagining things on their behalf?” Mr Kirunda asks. It also refers to the government’s use of underhanded methods to ensure Parliament passes certain pieces of legislation.

“The Executive secures passage of key legislation through inducement, harassment, and intimidation of the legislative branch,” it notes Mr Kirunda does not agree with the aforesaid conclusion.

“What are those underhand methods applied by the Executive? Our legislature is a place of exchange of ideas. Those who cannot go there to deliberate and influence House business (Bills and policies) and win over support of the majority should not waste voters' trust and time,” he says.