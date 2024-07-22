Uganda’s envoy presents credentials to King Mswati III

Uganda’s High Commissioner to South Africa Paul Amoru has presented his credentials to King Mswati III, the Head of State of the Kingdom of Eswatini, following his appointment by President Museveni.

“Please accept that I take this honour and privilege to present to you, the Letters of Recall of my predecessor, Amb. Barbra Nekesa Oundo, and the Letters of Credence by which H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, has addressed to Your Majesty, appointing me as the High Commissioner Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uganda to the Kingdom of Eswatini,” Mr Amoru said during the official ceremony in Ewastini last Thursday.

Mr Amoru, who is also accredited to Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, and Lesotho, committed to being part of the process of deepening further the cordial relations between Uganda and the Kingdom of Eswatini both at the people-to-people and at government-to-government levels.

Formerly called Swaziland, the Kingdom of Eswatini, is landlocked and borders South Africa and Mozambique.

“It is my belief, your Majesty, that our two countries can stand to immensely benefit from working together in sectors such as culture, tourism, agriculture, trade, investment and education, among others,” Mr Amoru said.

“We, therefore, look forward to working together with the responsible offices in our respective countries to actualise the formation of the Joint Permanent Commission and the Convention of the Joint Business Forum in the very near future,” he added.

On Agriculture and agro-processing, Uganda has been urged to take advantage of the relations to export its cotton to Eswatini’s textile industry, and sorghum and maize, which are staple foods in Eswatini.

Mr Amoru’s new assignment comes at a time when King Mswati III is expected to visit Uganda in August.

About Paul Amoru

A former editorial staff of Monitor Publications Limited, Mr Amoru cut his journalism teeth at Daily Monitor in 2007 and served until 2012. He joined as a staff reporter and later rose to become the deputy news editor.

After leaving journalism, Amoru ventured into other fields including politics.

He ran for Parliament first in 2011 on People’s Progressive Party (PPP) ticket and lost, returning to successfully seek the office in 2016 as an NRM flag

bearer.

Amoru was deployed about two years ago as our High Commissioner to South Africa, and in that capacity, oversees a number of southern African countries, including Eswatini (where he presented his credentials this week).