Uganda’s first cabinet ministers in 1962 

Prime Minister, Apollo Milton Obote

The Lango North East MP led Uganda into independence in 1962 and served as Prime Minister from 1962 to 1966. He was president from 1966 to 1971 and also from 1980 to 1985. He was the leader of UPC party that formed an alliance with Kabaka Yekka to lead a coalition government into independence. After his ouster from power, Obote fled to Tanzania and later to Zambia. Obote died of kidney failure in South Africa in 2005.

Grace K. Ibingira

Born on May 23,1932 in Ibanda, Ankole, Ibingira is the one who designed Uganda’s national flag.

He was the minister of Justice (1962-1966), minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office in charge of Public Service (1964-1966) and secretary-general of UPC (1964-1966).

Cuthbert J. Obwangor

He was the Minister of Regional Administration and Member of Parliament for Teso East.

Dr Luyimbazi J. S. Zake

He was the Minister of Education and Masaka Central Member of Parliament.

Kalule Settala

