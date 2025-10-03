Uganda's forest cover declines by 11 per cent - NFA

Uganda's forest cover has declined drastically over the past three decades, shrinking from 24 percent (approximately 4,898,335 hectares) in 1990 to the current 12.7 per cent, according to a report by the National Forestry Authority (NFA).

In response to this alarming trend, the NFA has partnered with ATC-Uganda to launch restoration activities in selected forest reserves, starting with Oruha Forest Reserve in Kyenjojo District.

The Oruha initiative aims to restore 30 hectares of bare land by planting 33,330 trees.

NFA Acting Executive Director, Mr Stuart Maniraguha, emphasised that while Uganda is blessed with numerous forest reserves, many continue to face destruction from encroachment and unsustainable human activity.

"Since 2004, ATC-Uganda has established 50 towers covering 25,000 square meters of land and contributes Shs 2.6 billion in annual revenue. In 2021, we agreed to extend this partnership toward restoration of degraded forest reserves," Mr. Maniraguha said.

He noted that restoration efforts are crucial for both conservation and national development, adding that Uganda's 10-fold revenue strategy cannot be achieved without forests. "These ecosystems are critical enablers of sustainable growth and resilience," he emphasized.

The restoration program supports NFA's 2020-2025 strategic plan, which aims to raise forest cover in Central Forest Reserves from 43 percent in 2021 to 59 percent by 2025. Mr. Maniraguha warned local communities against encroaching on forest reserves, noting that NFA has marked all reserve boundaries in Kyenjojo District with stone markers.

"Protecting existing forests is just as important as restoring degraded ones. Communities must play their role in safeguarding these vital resources," he said.

ATC Uganda CEO, Ms. Dorothy Ssemanda, emphasized that the partnership with NFA will expand forest cover across the country to enhance climate resilience and contribute to sustainable development.