Uganda’s health ambitions at risk without investment in medical workforce says Tayebwa

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, has warned that Uganda’s ambitious plan to position itself as a regional hub for medical tourism and high-quality healthcare is on the brink of failure due to underinvestment in the medical workforce and weak regulation of training institutions.

Speaking at the opening of the 27th Annual Scientific Conference of the Association of Medical Councils of Africa (AMCOA) in Kampala on July 29, Mr Tayebwa described medical regulators as custodians of public trust, urging them to enforce high standards while also supporting institutions committed to quality training.

“If we don’t invest in the profession of medicine, we are doomed to fail at any time. Countries that are strong on regulation reap benefits beyond the health sector. Medical tourism alone can bring billions into our economy if the quality of our doctors is never in doubt,” he said.

He linked strong regulation to Uganda’s broader growth strategy under the ATMS model-Agriculture, Tourism, Minerals, and Science/Innovation, aimed at expanding the economy from USD 62 billion to USD 515 billion by 2040.

Tayebwa noted that Parliament had already doubled the health sector’s budget allocation from 4 to 8.1 percent in the current financial year and pledged continued legislative and financial support.

The Deputy Speaker also called for harmonisation of standards between East African medical councils and Uganda’s National Council for Higher Education to reduce confusion over qualifications. He urged regulators to strike a balance between enforcement and nurturing, especially as private universities scale up medical training.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng (third left), with other delegates at the opening of the 27th Annual Scientific Conference of the Association of Medical Councils of Africa in Kampala on July 29, 2025. PHOTO/SYLVIA NAMAGEMBE

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng echoed these concerns, calling on regulatory bodies to prioritise health worker welfare alongside patient safety. She warned that failure to address staff burnout and mental health challenges was contributing to medical errors and poor patient outcomes.

“You have a duty to protect, promote, and maintain the health and safety of the public by ensuring proper standards of training and practice for the profession of medicine,” Dr Aceng said. “While patient safety remains paramount, the welfare of doctors and other medical workers is a critical component of a safe and effective healthcare system.”

She outlined six reform areas for regulators: enforcing safe working conditions, prioritising worker well-being, promoting self-care and timely treatment, upholding high training standards, and leveraging workforce data to guide health policy.

Her comments come as new data reveals alarming trends.

A 2023 State of the Global Workplace report ranked Uganda as having the second most stressed workforce in Sub-Saharan Africa at 57 percent, second only to Chad.

Globally, burnout among health workers rose from 32 percent in 2018 to 46 percent in 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Prof. Francis Omaswa, Executive Director of the African Centre for Global Health and Social Transformation, said the crisis stems from poor alignment between workforce planning and disease burden.

“Most ministries only keep files about a worker’s age or leave days, not whether their skills match the country’s disease burden,” he said. “We need workforce managers who can calculate, for example, that 1.5 million deliveries a year require a specific number of midwives, obstetricians, and neonatologists. That knowledge exists, but is not widely applied.”

He also warned about the deteriorating quality of training, blaming some private institutions for prioritising profit over standards by admitting large cohorts of students without adequate labs or teaching hospitals.

In response to the concerns, Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council Chairperson Joel Okullo said the council has intensified inspections of medical training institutions and is working with regional bodies to harmonise qualifications amid growing cross-border movement of health workers.

“We ensure that the quality of those moving out of the country is the same. We continue to monitor performance and act quickly when complaints arise,” Dr Okullo said, adding that greater public awareness of patients’ rights has led to increased reporting of substandard care.