Uganda’s inflation drops to 3.4% in October as food and fuel prices ease

Uganda’s annual inflation fell to 3.4 percent in October 2025 from 4 percent in September, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) reported, driven by declines in the prices of key food items and some accommodation services.

Sugar prices rose 8.9 percent in October, slowing from a 15 percent increase in September, while beef prices climbed 11.6 percent, down from 13.3 percent the previous month.

“In addition, accommodation services inflation was recorded at 3.2 percent in October 2025 compared to 4.2 percent in September, and labour for motor vehicle servicing at 0.4 percent compared to 33.3 percent registered in September,” the report indicated.

Transport inflation eased to 1 percent, down from 3.3 percent, though education services continued to rise, with a 7.6 percent increase in October compared to 6.3 percent in September.

Food and related items also showed signs of moderation. Food inflation fell to 6.1 percent in October, down from 7.4 percent in September. Key contributors included dry beans at 1.8 percent (down from 3.4 percent), sweet potatoes at 18.9 percent (down from 23.6 percent), and tomatoes at 18.8 percent (down from 30.4 percent).

Other notable declines included onions, which fell to minus 4.5 percent from 1.8 percent, pineapples to 23.2 percent from 44.6 percent, and papaya to 7.2 percent from 18.5 percent.

However, energy, fuel, and utilities inflation remained relatively stable at 0.1 percent, slightly above minus 0.1 percent in September.

The increase was attributed to charcoal rising 6.3 percent from 5.5 percent, petrol at minus 2 percent from minus 3.6 percent, and liquefied gas rising 2.1 percent from minus 4.6 percent.

Juliet Nakayenga, Principal Statistician for Prices at UBOS, said the moderation in food prices was largely responsible for the overall decline in inflation.

The figures suggest that Uganda is benefiting from easing food and fuel costs, even as certain services such as education continue to rise, reflecting broader dynamics in household spending and economic activity.