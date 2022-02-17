Uganda’s Istanbul consulate officially launched

The Ugandan Embassy in Turkey February 15 officially launched the country’s honorary consulate in Turkey's largest and most populous city, Istanbul.

The ceremony was presided over by HE Stephen Mubiru who is Uganda's ambassador to Turkey and graced by HE Karem ALP, the Turkish Ambassador to Uganda.

Hundreds of Turkish businessmen, representatives from the Government of Turkey, Foreign Trade arm of the Government of Turkey, International sports personalities, Chamber of Commerce of Istanbul, and the mayor of Maltepe Municipality of Istanbul were also present among others.

“Istanbul is one of the leading cities in the world and very strategic to international commerce as it is the meeting point of the European and Asian continent. The honorary consulate will be headed by Honorary Consul Mr Levent Davisoglu who is a renowned business man both in Uganda and Turkey,” the Ugandan embassy informed in a statement.

This publication understands that Mr Levent owns a chain of lubricant factories in Turkey, Netherlands and Uganda. The factory in Uganda is in the Namanve industrial park under the business name Potenza Lubricants.

During the launch, the Embassy carried out promotion of several Ugandan agricultural products in line with economic and commercial diplomacy mandate.

In fact, guests at the event were served to freshly roasted Ugandan coffee specially imported from the East African nation for the launching. Guests were also served to fresh Ugandan pineapples airlifted from Uganda to Turkey for promotional purposes.

Ugandan Ambassador to Turkey Stephen Mubiru addresses a gathering during the launch of the country's consulate in Istanbul on February 15. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Ambassador Stephen Mubiru and senior diplomats at the Uganda Embassy in Turkey including Mr Julius Mwijusya and Mr Joseph Barigye appealed to Turkish investors, tourists and masses to consider Uganda as top destination for business and pleasure.”