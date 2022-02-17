Uganda’s Istanbul consulate officially launched

Ugandan Ambassador to Turkey Stephen Mubiru, Head of Mission (C) Mr Levent Davisoglu, Honorary Consul (2nd Right) Mr Julius Mwijusya,  First Secretary Economic Affairs (R) and Mr Joseph Barigye,  First Secretary Consular affairs (L) are seen at the launch of the consulate on February 15. PHOTO/HANDOUT


By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Istanbul is home to over 3,000 Ugandan who live and work in the city and its surrounding. The opening of the consulate is expected to further cement bilateral relations between Uganda and Turkey.

The Ugandan Embassy in Turkey February 15 officially launched the country’s honorary consulate in Turkey's largest and most populous city, Istanbul.

