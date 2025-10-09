Uganda’s long road to disability inclusion

When Uganda gained independence from Britain in 1962, the euphoria of self-rule carried a promise, that all citizens would share in the new nation’s opportunities. But for millions of Ugandans living with disabilities, the road to inclusion has been long, uneven, and still unfinished.

More than six decades later, even though Uganda is often praised for having one of the most progressive legal frameworks on disability rights in Africa, the reality on the ground tells a different story. Persons with disabilities (PWDs) remain among the most marginalized groups in society.

From charity to rights

“The immediate post-independence years were dominated by the charity model,” says Ronald Kamusiime, a researcher with the Disability Research Group at the Medical Research Council/Uganda Virus Research Institute.

At that time, disability was largely handled by missionary and welfare institutions. Opportunities in education, employment, and public life were scarce, with many people excluded altogether.

The tide began to shift in the 1970s with the formation of disability organisations such as the Uganda National Association for the Blind and the Uganda National Association of the Deaf.

Their work was interrupted by political upheavals, but by the late 1980s, a new force emerged, the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU), which unified the voices of persons with disabilities and amplified advocacy.

“The 1995 Constitution as amended was a turning point,” Ronald explains. “For the first time, the rights of persons with disabilities were entrenched in law.”

Since then, Uganda has passed several disability-specific laws. On paper, Uganda shines — but in practice, challenges persist. “Budgets are small, local governments lack technical capacity, and accessibility laws are poorly enforced,” Kamusiime says.

‘We want to show our abilities, not disabilities’

For Ms Victo Nalule, CEO and founder of the Tunaweza Foundation, progress is not only personal but collective.

“We still have a lot of challenges in terms of identifying different kinds of disability,” she says.

“Invisible disabilities such as hearing or visual impairments often go unrecognised, leaving communities unsure how to engage. It has to start from us standing up and saying, despite my disability, this is who I am.”

Through Tunaweza, Nalule is determined to change the narrative. The foundation runs several initiatives, including an iHub where young people with disabilities learn computer skills, as well as projects in soap making and tailoring.

“We want to showcase abilities,” she says.

While recognising government efforts in leadership inclusion, Nalule calls for representation beyond tokenism, where more PWDs are assimilated into mainstream leadership roles rather than being relegated to designated seats.

Madina Mutesi, a person living with albinism. Photo/Courtesy

Policies that promised progress

Uganda boasts a plethora of legislation recognising the rights of PWDs in areas such as equality, non-discrimination, employment, and inclusive infrastructure. These include the 1995 Constitution (as amended), the Employment Act (2006), the Building Control Act (2013), the Land Act, and the Road Traffic and Safety Act.

The Persons with Disabilities Act (2006, amended in 2020), which established the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, reaffirms these rights. Uganda also ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2008 and, in 2023, adopted the Revised National Policy on Persons with Disabilities to mainstream inclusion across all sectors.

Madina Mutesi, a human resource practitioner and entrepreneur, believes these laws reflect one of independence’s greatest gifts, the ability to design Uganda’s own systems while embracing the rights of all citizens.

Yet implementation falters. Buildings without ramps and accessible infrastructure remain common. Employers are still hesitant to hire PWDs due to misconceptions. Government funds for disability programmes are often inaccessible due to bureaucracy and weak monitoring.

“Even in government institutions where 64 scholarships are allocated to PWDs annually, lecture rooms often lack interpreters, inclusive teaching materials, or trained staff,” she adds.

Glimpses of change

There are, however, signs of progress. Programmes like We Can Work, funded by the Mastercard Foundation and implemented by Light for the World, support persons with disabilities through skills development and employment opportunities. NGOs such as Sightsavers and Christian Blind Mission continue to push for practical inclusion. Government initiatives, though uneven, signal growing recognition.

“We are the change we want to see,” Madina emphasizes. “It starts with you and me creating a world where everyone, regardless of impairment, lives with dignity.”

The unfinished journey

Uganda has travelled far since 1962, from charity handouts to a rights-based framework, but the gap between law and lived reality remains wide.

As the country celebrates 63 years of independence, Ms Victo reiterates:

“We want to celebrate independence with dignity, with inclusive transport, education, employment, and innovation. There is still a lot to be done, but we look forward with hope.”