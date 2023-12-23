Uganda’s meat is safe for consumption – Minister

The government has called upon Ugandans outside the anthrax-infested areas to feel free to enjoy meat during this festive season.

The call comes after several reports of Anthrax disease in areas like Arua, Bududa, and Kyotera districts.

Mr Frank Tumwebaze, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries said in a statement Friday that anthrax disease is endemic in Uganda and the rest of the world and occurs sporadically but there is no need for alarm.

“Anthrax disease is also easy to identify, therefore, people should not fear to consume meat, which is from healthy, well-inspected animals which are not from quarantine areas,” he said.

Mr Tumwebaze was dispelling media reports that categorized these incidents as outbreaks, creating panic among the population as they head into the festive season.

To stop the apparent transmission of anthrax disease from animals to humans, authorities in the affected areas implemented a total prohibition on the movement of cattle and its byproducts.

The Minister further explained that animals for consumption must be slaughtered on slaughter slabs or in abattoirs that have been inspected and certified by the veterinary officers.

“Animals for slaughter must be inspected before slaughter and after slaughter and meat be inspected by the veterinary officers,” he said.

Mr Tumwebaze further explained that meat handling facilities –butcheries and meat shacks must be inspected by both veterinary and public health officers at all times.

Not contagious

The Ministry of Agriculture says humans can get affected by anthrax if they eat the meat of animals that have died of anthrax, if they participate in skinning or cutting of the meat of affected animals and if they work in facilities that process skins, wool or bones.

“Not everybody can get infected with anthrax, and the disease cannot just jump and infect anyone,” Mr Tumwebaze explained.