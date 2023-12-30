Uganda’s most talked about books of 2023

There is a common saying that “Ugandans do not read.” However, in spite of this saying, or perhaps because of it, Ugandan authors continue to churn out plenty of books. As 2023 comes to an end, Saturday Monitor’s Philip Matogo has chosen the most talked-about Ugandan books in nonfiction and fiction this side of the year.

Why Fireflies Glow: A Memoir: By Edward B Rugumayo

This womb-to-bloom memoir was something of a media sensation upon release.

Many scandal-hunting readers hoped that Rugumayo’s foray into politics, beginning with his entry into the government under Idi Amin, would harvest little known facts about Uganda’s current crop of leaders. Instead, he provided an in-depth look into Amin’s character and the painful and traumatic events that led up to his (Rugumayo’s) exile. It makes for fascinating reading to all history buffs.

Availability: Aristoc Bookshop

Genre: Nonfiction (Autobiography)

Thrones & Thorns: Thirty Years of Restoration of Traditional Rule in Uganda: By Apollo N Makubuya

This is a compelling account of the resurgence of traditional rule in Uganda from 1993 to 2023. With a focus on Buganda, it foregrounds the popularity of the kingdom’s leadership and the barriers it faces in the quest for autonomy in Museveni’s Uganda. Accordingly, it relates the remarkable journey of Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. A journey which began with his taking his place on the traditional throne, culminating in the reassertion of traditional authority. The book raises reader-friendly talking points about the resurgence of traditional entities: Do they signify a repudiation of the modern state or notions of democracy in Africa? Are they anachronistic or do they hold the key to the resolution of the governance and development crisis in Africa?

Availability: Aristoc Bookshop

Genre: Nonfiction

The Savage Avenger: By Kakwenza Rukirabashaija



The truth is this book was a little underwhelming. Especially after being as anticipated as the Second Coming in view of readers seeking to know about how Kakwenza’s flat was broken into by a crack unit of soldiers and his Houdini-esque escape to Germany after a magistrate denied him access to his passport.

Readers also wanted to know more about the Savage Avenger, ostensibly the First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

True, the book does feature the First Son. However, it falls short of delivering his presumed savagery in its primary colours. The author also keeps his cards close to his chest when narrating how he dramatically decamped to Germany.

As a consequence, although engagingly written, the book was considered to be like a Shakespearean turn of phrase: all sound and fury signifying nothing.

Availability: Uganda Museum Library

Genre: Nonfiction

Jesus’ Africa: By Patience Museveni Rwabwogo

The First daughter and pastor tells of her personal encounter with God through the stages of her life, glorying in His divine benefaction every step of the way. This autobiographical nod to spirituality and faith provoked a host of eye rolls from readers and would-be readers who have a knee-jerk reaction to all things related to the Musevenis. Still, there are those who were drawn to the radiant smile on the book’s cover and hoping, possibly against hope, to discover something new about the house of Museveni.

Availability: Aristoc Bookshop

Genre: Autobiography/Spirituality

Tears & Triumph: My Life With Yoweri Museveni and Others: By Onapito Ekomoloit

Ekomoloit, alias Ona, launched a media blitz to popularise his memoir chronicling his ascent from childhood obscurity in Teso, to national prominence. Facing adversity from a tender age, including the early death of his mother, Ekomoloit surmounted Himalayan odds to become an intellectual of renown. After abandoning his ambition to become a lawyer, Ona became a top-flight journalist, academic, Member of Parliament, before working as President Museveni’s Press Secretary. He, however, surprised many when he left State House to become a corporate executive at Nile Breweries Limited, where he spent 17 years as the brewer’s legal and corporate affairs director. Readers loved his inspirational story, but were also repulsed by the author’s blatant angling for attention from President Museveni as shown in the book’s subtitle and cover photo.

Availability: Aristoc Bookshop

Genre: Nonfiction (Autobiography)

The Nnaabagereka Queen Sylvia Nagginda Luswata: Life. Passion. Duty. By Sylvia Nagginda Luswata

“On August 27, 1999, I became the Nnaabagereka of the Buganda Kingdom, one of Africa’s greatest civilisations. I was positioned at the apex of an enduring traditional culture in a modern, fast-paced world,” the Nnaabagereka writes, but all the literati could talk about was the allegeation that the Kabaka was not the father of her twins Jade Nakato and Jasmine Babirye, the book’s typographical errors and its sentence fragments.

Availability: Aristoc Bookshop

Genre: Non-fiction

Endurance: A Sure Shot to Victory. By Edward Katumba Wamala

It has barely been on the book shelves for over a month, but is already widely praised. The beloved Gen Wamala was always going to write a book as popular as he is. A native of Kalangala, Ssese Islands, Buganda, he has risen through the ranks of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces to attain the prestigious rank of Four Star General. He has also served in various capacities such as Chief of Defence Forces and Inspector General of Police. Gen Wamala looks back on a star-spangled career with this anodyne book.

Availability: Aristoc Bookshop

Genre: Non-Fiction (Autobiography)

The Odyssey of the Nubi: From Soldiers of the British Empire to Full Citizens in Uganda. By Moses Ali



Gen Moses Ali is a taciturn person. However, his economy of speech is belied by this expansive book in which he expresses his barely concealed angst at being a Nubi. This is typified by the feeling of having no power over one’s history, no right to describe oneself, no capacity to determine one’s destiny, no influence over what is written, no identity towards self-definition, as well as the presence of general misery and hopelessness. The author presents an antithesis of a community that has for far too long been misrepresented, disregarded, and betrayed by varied democratic dispensations.

Availability: Aristoc Bookshop

Genre: Nonfiction

When We Heard Echoes: A Poetry Collection. By Academics in Poetry

“If music be the food of love play on” is a quote from William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. It is the first line of the play, spoken by Orsino, the Duke of Illyria. What this amalgam of poets brings to the literary table is much the same food—lovable and munchable. In poetry circles, it was a minor classic.

Availability: Uganda Museum Library

Genre: Fiction (Poetry)

Married To Society. By Carolyne Acen (Carolyne Afroetry Ma)

This book ably tackles issues of colourism and society’s perception of the African woman. It has an applaudable range of poems undergirded by activism and inspirational flights of rhetoric. However, its literary cudgels raised at the discrimination against individuals with a dark skin tone soured in the bellies of readers who considered that issue of secondary importance when juxtaposed with issues of economic deprivation and political persecution of the anti-red variety, if you will.

Availability: Ugandan Museum Library

Genre: Fiction (Poetry)

Rabbit on the Pulpit. By Bernard Mujuni



How do you launch a poetry collection to a mass audience? You turn it into a play that all can enjoy. This was Mujuni’s novel approach and it weaved its magic into the hearts of non-literary Ugandans.

Availability: Aristoc Bookshop

Genre: Fiction (Poetry)

Mutebile: A Clarion Call. By Michael Baingana

Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile belonged to that generation of Ugandans who were born and raised amid the dying embers of colonial rule and became passionate nationalists as they came of age in the 1960s. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them, they say. Mutebile was a curious blend of all three as he was born to lead, became a leader as he witnessed economic turmoil thrust upon his generation.

This is a biographical account of how the genius of one man defined an era by delivering a nation from such turmoil. It will no doubt set off 2024 to a rollicking start.