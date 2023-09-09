Uganda’s Mugisha named fellow on Hillary Clinton led Institute Of Global Politics

Uganda's Frank Mugisha has been appointed as a fellow at the newly established Institute of Global Politics (IGP). This institute is set to convene prominent policymakers, political leaders, practitioners, and scholars under the leadership of former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, who will chair the IGP Faculty Advisory Board. It will be situated within Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA).

Dr. Mugisha, a renowned advocate for LGBTI rights in Uganda, has been included in an impressive lineup of distinguished individuals, which features former UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs David Miliband, who now serves as the President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee.

Also on this esteemed list is Michelle Bachelet, former President of Chile and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, along with voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, who holds the Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics at Howard University and previously served as the Georgia House Minority Leader.

Secretary Hillary Clinton emphasized the pressing global challenges, from the rise of authoritarianism to the escalating impacts of climate change. She expressed her enthusiasm for partnering with Dean Yarhi-Milo to launch the Institute of Global Politics, emphasizing its role in uniting world leaders and practitioners in New York City to promote evidence-based policymaking for a better world. She stated,

"There is no better time for this Institute, and no better place for it than at Columbia University."

Dr. Mugisha outlined the institute's mission, which includes conducting cutting-edge research, fostering constructive debates, and creating real-world impacts to address the world's most significant challenges. In a tweet, he said, "Our world is facing unprecedented challenges. I'll be leading research and conversations on how to tackle them with Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA)'s newly launched Institute of Global Politics."

Dr Mugisha has received numerous awards for his advocacy work, including the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award in 2011. This award recognized his courage and dedication in the face of adversity.

This marks the full list of the IGP Inaugural Carnegie Distinguished Fellows:





1. Stacey Abrams, Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics at Howard University, Former Georgia House Minority Leader, Voting Rights Activist

2. Michelle Bachelet, Former President of Chile and Former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

3. Shabana Basij-Rasikh, Co-founder and President of the School of Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA)

4. Henrietta Fore, Former Executive Director of UNICEF

5. Kim Ghattas, Author of "Black Wave" and contributing writer for The Atlantic magazine

6. Michel Kazatchkine, Former Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria

7. Sir Stephen Lovegrove, Former UK National Security Adviser; Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy (CGEP) at Columbia SIPA

8. David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee; 74th UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs

9. Frank Mugisha, Prominent Ugandan LGBTI Rights Advocate

10. Robert O’Brien, Co-founder and Chairman of American Global Strategies LLC; 27th US National Security Advisor

11. Maria Ressa, Nobel Peace Prize-Winning Journalist; Co-founder, CEO, and President of Rappler

12. Eric Schmidt, Co-founder, Schmidt Futures; Former CEO and Chairman, Google

13. John Sullivan, Former Deputy Secretary of State and US Ambassador to the Russian Federation