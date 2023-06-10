Uganda’s Mugisha wins global rights award as Canadian PM opens door for gays

Uganda’s human rights activist and peace advocate, Dr Frank Mugisha has won the 2023 Freedom Award from Rainbow Railroad at an event where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged more support and opened doors for LGBTQ people around the world including Uganda.

“We're partnering with Rainbow Railroad to protect LGBTQI+ refugees and to help them find a safe home here in Canada- because everyone should be able to live free from discrimination, persecution, and violence," the Canadian PM, Mr Justin Trudeau tweeted Friday.

Through the partnership with the non-profit organisation they will work to identify LGBTQI+ people and their families who are fleeing violence and persecution and refer them to the Government of Canada for resettlement under the Government-Assisted Refugees (GAR) Programme.

Uganda has come into the international spotlight, including threats of sanctions by the United States and its allies, following the enactment of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, of 2023, which imposes severe penalties on the offenders.

This week, President Museveni told the outgoing US Ambassador Natalie Brown that the West’s backlash against Uganda over the anti-homosexuality law is unjustified and based on distortion and misrepresentation of facts.



New initiative

In their new role as LGBTQI+ referral partner under the GAR Program, Rainbow Railroad will build on the trust and expertise they have already established with LGBTQI+ communities around the world to help more LGBTQI+ people and their families find safety in Canada. The partnership will also provide an example for other resettlement countries who are seeking to provide additional protection for members of LGBTQI+ communities.

“In many parts of the world, LGBTQI+ people face severe discrimination and are criminalized just for being who they are. This is why Canada continues to step up and do more to protect the rights and freedoms of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex people. This new partnership with Rainbow Railroad – making us one of the first countries to have such an arrangement with an LGBTQI+ organization – helps Canada continue to be a safe haven for LGBTQI+ people at risk around the world. It will also better equip us to respond to emerging situations anywhere in the world,” Mr Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship.

After receiving the award, Mr Mugisha, a Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and coordinator of Sexual Minorities Uganda, said: “It’s an honor to be a recipient of the 2023 Freedom Award from Rainbow Railroad.”

Uganda’s human rights activist and peace advocate, Dr Frank Mugisha (L) and the Canadian PM, Mr Justin Trudeau pose for the camera on June 9, 2023. PHOTO/ COURTESY



Dr Mugisha is one of the activists who have petitioned the Constitutional Court in Kampala seeking to annul the recently signed Anti-homosexuality Act.



Anglican Church

His award coincided with a statement from the head of the worldwide Anglican Communion Justin Welby who on Friday said he had expressed his "grief and dismay" to the Ugandan Church over its support for the country's anti-gay law.

President Museveni last month signed into law the controversial anti-gay bill, introducing draconian measures against homosexuality that have been described as among the world's harshest.

Under the law, identifying as gay would not be criminalised, but "engaging in acts of homosexuality" would be an offence punishable with life imprisonment.

"I have recently written to my brother in Christ, the Primate of Uganda, Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba, to express my grief and dismay at the Church of Uganda's support for the Anti-Homosexuality Act," Archbishop of Canterbury Welby said in a statement.

"I make this public statement with sorrow, and with continuing prayers for reconciliation between our churches and across the Anglican Communion," he added.

Kaziimba expressed support for the bill, saying that "homosexuality is currently a challenge in Uganda because it is being forced on us by outside, foreign actors against our will, against our culture, and against our religious beliefs".

"The African way" is a "lifelong, heterosexual, monogamous marriage", he added.

Welby rejected Kaziimba's comments, saying "this is not about imposing Western values on our Ugandan Anglican sisters and brothers.

"I have reminded Archbishop Kaziimba that Anglicans around the world have long been united in our opposition to the criminalisation of homosexuality and LGBTQ people.

"Supporting such legislation is a fundamental departure from our commitment to uphold the freedom and dignity of all people," he added.

The Ugandan Church was one of 10 that in February said it no longer recognised the Church of England and Welby as leaders of the global Anglican Communion due to its decision to allow blessings of same-sex unions.