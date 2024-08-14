Uganda's Nankunda among 10 finalists for Africa education medal

Ugandan adolescent counsellor Hope Nankunda Mwijuka has been named among the 10 finalists for the Africa Education Medal 2024, an award that celebrates the leaders sparking change across the continent, bringing together all those striving for an Africa in which every child has access to quality education.

Founded by T4 Education and HP, the Africa Education Medal recognises the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent, celebrating the stories of those who have lit the spark of change, so others will be inspired to take up the torch. It is given to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education.

Ms Mwijuka, 42, is the founder and executive director of Raising Teenagers Uganda, a non-profit organisation that creates safe spaces for young people, focussing on menstrual hygiene management for girls and provides guidance and counselling services in schools and communities. Her life's mission revolves around empowering girls by advocating for their right to education and good health.

Through her work, Ms Mwijuka is tackling systemic barriers to education for girls, particularly in regions where cultural norms, economic constraints, and gender biases prevent girls from attending school. By addressing the issue of menstrual hygiene management, which often leads to girls missing school due to inadequate facilities and resources, she ensures that girls can attend school regularly without facing discomfort or stigma.

She has been nominated along with nine people from other countries like Kenya, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, and South Africa, and the winner of this year's Africa Education Medal will be invited to attend the World Schools Summit in Dubai on November 23–24, 2024.

Mwijuka’s work also focuses on improving the quality of education by providing guidance and counselling services for both students and parents. This addresses issues such as low academic performance, lack of motivation, and psychosocial challenges that may hinder students' learning experiences.

Through her active involvement in Brave Movement Global and campaigns like EndSex4Marks, Ms Mwijuka has drown attention to the issue of child sexual violence, leading to stronger enforcement of laws and better support systems for victims, resulting in a decrease in instances of child sexual violence in the communities where she operates.

She coordinates the Central Region in Uganda for Girls Not Brides Uganda, a global coalition of over 100 civil society organisations working to end child marriage. Her leadership has contributed to a reduction in child marriage rates in the central region, ensuring that more girls can stay in school, pursue their education, and avoid early marriages.

"Her passion and dedication to transforming education will inspire countless others to follow in her footsteps in building a world where quality education is enjoyed by all. If we are to tackle these colossal challenges and unlock the continent's future, we must build a community of leaders from every sphere of society committed to educational transformation,” said Vikas Pota, founder of T4 Education.

Other finalists include Ahmed Kura from Kenya. Angeline (Angie) Murimiwa Christopher Khaemba from Kenya, Hakeem Subar from Nigeria, Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye from Nigeria, Julian Hewitt from South Africa, Mohammed Haroon from Ghana, Olanrewaju Onivitan from Nigeria, etc.

Nominations for the medal opened in February 2024 for individuals working to improve prekindergarten, K–12, vocational, and university education who are either educators or school leaders, civil society leaders, public servants, government officials, political leaders, entrepreneurs, business leaders, or technologists.