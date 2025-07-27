Uganda's national scouts camp in limbo over Kaazi land dispute

This year’s National Scouts Camp in Uganda hangs in the balance as a protracted land dispute over the Kaazi campsite on the shores of Lake Victoria continues, despite a court order in favour of the scouts.

The site in Wakiso District remains under heavy military guard, blocking access by the National Scouts Association. Soldiers have ignored a court directive issued on July 18 ordering current occupants to vacate the land.

On Saturday, scouts under the association were forced to hold an extraordinary council meeting on the roadside near the main entrance after being denied entry.

“We are wondering why those illegally occupying our land continue to act with impunity,” said Chief Commissioner Alice Nyiramahoro, adding: “They are cutting down trees, grading the land, and yet court stopped all their activities. We don't know where we shall hold the national camp.”

The national event, expected to attract more than 4,000 scouts from across the country, is scheduled to run from August 22 to 28 under the theme: “Our story; reflecting on the symbolism and values of our movement.”

Vice Chairperson of the National Scouts Council, Mr Isaiah Sasaga, called on President Museveni, who also serves as the patron of the Scouts, to intervene.

“Only our patron can stop this. They are destroying everything at Kaazi and are determined to steal our land,” said Mr Sasaga, who also represents Budadiri East in Parliament.

He added that some of the land had been fraudulently sold by former members who have since been dismissed. If access is not restored, the association may cancel the national event and organise regional camps instead.

The legal dispute escalated in March when State Minister for Lands, Sam Mayanja, ordered the cancellation of the Kabaka of Buganda's land title for 350 acres covering Plot 5 Kaazi. The Kabaka and Buganda Land Board (BLB) challenged the decision in court.

In his July 18 ruling, Justice Bonny Isaac Teko issued a temporary injunction halting Minister Mayanja’s 16 directives, including orders to cancel the Kabaka’s title, deregister the BLB, and dismantle a private militia allegedly occupying the site.

“Given the sensitivity of the land question in Uganda and Buganda, it would be foolhardy to sit back and hope the storm caused will subside on its own,” Justice Teko wrote in his ruling.

The Kaazi campsite sits on a 120-acre piece of land originally donated to the Uganda Scouts by Ssekabaka Daudi Chwa, the then Kabaka of Buganda, in August 1935.

The site has hosted generations of scouts, known for their signature brown attire and annual campfires.