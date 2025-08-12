Uganda’s past extraditions to US spell trouble for Katungi

Uganda’s history of cooperating with the United States in extraditing suspects wanted for prosecution may spell trouble for Lt (rtd) Michael Katungi Mpeirwe. Lt Katungi, currently the director of external affairs for the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), was indicted last month by the US Attorney’s office.

He faces charges alongside Bulgarian Peter Dimitrov Mirchev, Kenyan Elisha Odhiambo Asumo, and Tanzanian Subiro Osmund Mwapinga. While the other alleged accomplices have already been arrested in various countries at the request of the US, Lt Katungi remains at large in Uganda.

Uganda has a track record of extraditing both its nationals and foreign suspects to the US. To date, three Ugandans and at least two non-nationals have been handed over for prosecution, setting a precedent that could affect Lt Katungi’s case.

US authorities allege that Lt Katungi and his co-conspirators were involved in an international scheme to illegally supply military-grade weaponry to Mexican drug cartels. The focus is particularly on the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most violent and prolific transnational criminal organisations, active since at least September 2022.

The indictment details an arsenal that includes machine guns, rocket launchers, grenades, night vision equipment, sniper rifles, anti-personnel mines, and anti-aircraft weapons. When contacted, Uganda Police Force spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma was unsure whether the US had formally sent a warrant of arrest to extradite Lt Katungi.

“I have talked to the director of Interpol Uganda, who was out of office and didn’t have information about this matter,” Mr Kituuma said, adding that he would follow up on the issue. Historically, Ugandan authorities have cooperated promptly once official requests and warrants were received.

Michael Katungi Mpeirwe, the director of diaspora affairs in the global PLU leadership. PHOTO/FILE/HANDOUT

Lt Katungi is also the founding director of the PLU, a political pressure group that has gained attention for its vocal support of First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as a potential successor to President Museveni.

Ugandan authorities have consistently emphasised that their extradition decisions are governed by international treaties, particularly the Interpol agreement.

This treaty mandates that member states arrest and hand over fugitives wanted by other countries when notices are issued. The most recent extradition to the US occurred on November 29, 2024, when US Marshals located David Johnson, 50.

Johnson had allegedly set fire to his wife in the US before fleeing to Uganda, where he changed his name and remarried. Johnson was arrested after the US obtained an arrest warrant through Interpol.

Following his arrest, Ugandan authorities extradited him back to the US for trial. On June 13, 2019, the Ugandan police arrested and extradited Moazu Kromach, aka “Kampala Man,” a Liberian residing in Uganda on charges related to illegal poaching of elephants and rhinos.

Kromach was sentenced to 63 months in prison in the US. In 2017, Uganda arrested Dan Tumusiime, accused of raping an elderly woman in Michigan, USA, in 2012.

After fleeing to Uganda, he was traced to Mukono District with the help of Interpol. That same year, Ismail Balinda, former vice president of the Uganda Motocross Association, was arrested in Kenya for allegedly trafficking narcotics to the US.

Past cases

Another case involved Engineer Joshua Muwanga Kalebu, who had worked with the US Corrections Department. Kalebu was wanted for allegedly stealing $730,000 and fleeing to Uganda in 1995.

After four years in hiding, Ugandan police helped trace him, leading to his arrest and extradition. He pleaded guilty to the charges in the US on July 11, 2002.