Uganda's population now at 45.9m people, says Ubos

Uganda’s population stood at 45, 935, 046 people, up from 34.6 million counted in 2014, according to new figures of the preliminary 2024 national census results released by Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) on Thursday.

This, according to Ubos, means that the population increased by 11.3 million people in the last 10 years, reflecting a 2.9 percent growth rate.

Data in Uganda's 6th post-independence and first ever digital census was gathered using about 160 questions at household level and over 60 questions in a community questionnaire.

Museveni: “They were asking very many questions. I took 2 hours responding with maama [Janet] and my people, but the questions were comprehensive, covering all aspects of life. I was thinking that the population is at about 48 or 49 million people, but I was surprised that it is… pic.twitter.com/lRBGjDEj6l — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 27, 2024

Refugees counted in Uganda on census night (May 9) accounted for at least 780, 061 of the country's latest population data, according to Ubos Executive Director Chris Mukiza.

Majority of Uganda's population is in Buganda with the least in the Karamoja region.

Distribution of the population in millions. Source, Ubos.

A population pyramid released by Ubus suggests that “Uganda is a young country with 50.5 percent of the population aged below 17, while age group 18-30 (youths) form 22.7 percent of the count.

Women comprise 23.4million of the Ugandan population, implying they have remained consistently higher than men in the last 20+ years.

"At birth demographically, there are more males born than baby girls. It is estimated that there are 105 males born, but in life more males die due to biological social and environmental issues," ICT minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi observed.

Age – Sex Composition of the Population 2024

Uganda's population has significantly grown since 1911 when the first national census was conducted.

Uganda's population size since 1911. Source, Ubos.

Uganda's population in cities after 2024 national census. Source, Ubos.

QUOTE: “The cost of census was 1.9$ per person, compared to 2.1$ spent in Kenya. We visited 11 million households. Our data is very accurate and robust. We hope the United Nations won’t make noise again [that they have more accurate data than ours[,” Ubos executive director Chris… pic.twitter.com/CoHW6O38eT — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 27, 2024

WATCH - #UgandaCensus2024 Summary results



✍️ Total population - 45.9 million people, up from 34.6 million in 2014, an increase of 11.3 million persons since 2014, including 780,061 refugees.



✍️ Average household size is 4.4 persons down from 4.7 in the previous census with a… pic.twitter.com/8S9ItSMVpH — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) June 27, 2024

Still on Thursday, Mukiza said that Ubos will in July 2024 “undertake a post-enumeration surveyto check the quality of the census data in regard to content and coverage.”

“Then further data analysis and publicationof final census results in September 2024,” he emphasized.

Ubos executive director Chris Mukiza delivers his remarks during the release of preliminary 2024 national census results at Serena Hotel in Kampala on June 27, 2024. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA