Uganda’s powdered milk to hit Algerian market this year - DDA

Officials at Dairy Development Authority (DDA) have assured farmers and all partners in the dairy industry that Uganda is soon penetrating into Algeria with the country’s powdered milk as the East African nation seeks to expand its market.

While releasing the annual dairy performance report for the year 2021/2022 in Kampala, Mr Samson Akankiza, the DDA executive director said there is a large market for dairy products in Algeria and Uganda being the second milk producer in East Africa --after Kenya-- should take advantage of all the available market opportunities.

Mr Akankiza added that: “Algeria’s milk production is generally low and most of their milk-products are being imported from other countries. Uganda has quality milk which is organically produced meaning we shall have the best product on the market.”

He further proffered that Uganda will be exporting more other dairy products to Algeria starting with powdered milk which is already in the final stages of penetration after technical verification of the dairy value chain regulatory framework by the Algerian team in December last year.

“The upcoming Joint Permanent Commission and business to business meetings between the two countries slated for next month in Algeria will see some deals being signed off. The Kenya market for dairy products is also fully open for the local products,” Mr Akankiza said.

The Annual dairy performance report for the year 2021/2022 released by DDA this week shows that the country’s milk production rose significantly to 3.22 billion litres in 2021/2022 from 2.8 billion litres in the financial year 2020/2021. At least Shs382.2 billion was generated from dairy exports compared to Shs344.2b in FY2020/2021.