Uganda’s power capacity to increase to 50,000MW - ERA

The Chief Executive Officer of the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), Ms Ziria Waako Tibalwa, has revealed that Uganda’s power generation capacity will increase from the current 2,000MW to 52,000MW by 2040.

Speaking at the launch of the Energy Policy 2023 in Kampala yesterday, Ms Waako said the government plans to promote the use of nuclear energy for long-term power generation and other purposes.

She, however, said Uganda should be careful as it implements a power generation mix, saying Kenya was struggling with it.

“The energy sector has been a priority in the last five years, but the most important thing is cohesion. It requires commitment from stakeholders including Cabinet. We should speak the same language,” she said.

Ms Wako said the demand for electricity has increased by 100MW within the last six months.

The German Ambassador, Matthias Schauer, said Uganda is envied by many industrial nations, including Germany for its abundant hydropower and the potential for solar power.

He, however, noted that Germany decided to shut down its nuclear power plants because they seemed to be posing a potential threat to the population.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa said the policy would ensure that Uganda’s energy needs are met while persevering the environment.

Mr Charles Olweny Ojok, the deputy executive director of the National Planning Authority, said there should be necessary infrastructure for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution.

Electricity access

According to the Energy ministry, the national rate of electricity connectivity access is 57 percent, with 19 percent on-grid and 38 percent off-grid access.

Mr Ojok said achieving the ambitious target of 52,000 MW generation capacity, calls for increasing access to electricity.

“We want to ensure consistent national flow of electricity into the national grid,” he said.

Officiating at the launch of the Energy Policy, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said Uganda, like the rest of African countries, has abundant power sources that are fairly distributed.

These include hydropower which is 15,000MW, solar (10,000MWs), geothermal (500MWs), heat (800MWs), wind (200MWs), uranium and fossil fuels, among others.

In a speech read by the Government’s Chief Whip, Mr Hamson Obua, Ms Nabbanja said the Energy Policy will support rural electrification, inclusive growth, and poverty reduction.

Ms Nabbanja said infrastructure such as the Standard Gauge Railway, oil refinery, and petrochemical industry will require significant amounts of electricity.