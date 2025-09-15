Uganda's public debt hits Shs116.2 trillion

Uganda's public debt stock has reached Shs116.2 trillion (USD 32.3 billion) as of June 2025, accounting for 51.3 per cent of the country's GDP.

According to a new report by the Ministry of Finance, this marks an increase from the previous year, driven by both external and domestic financing needs to support the budget and ongoing development programs.

The report reveals that the balance between domestic and external debt has shifted, with domestic obligations slightly surpassing external.

"The balance between domestic and external debt has shifted, with domestic obligations slightly surpassing external, underscoring the government’s increasing reliance on the local market for financing," the report states.

External debt stood at UGX 55.9 trillion (USD 15.5 billion), equivalent to 24.7% of GDP, while domestic debt rose to UGX 60.3 trillion (USD 16.8 billion), or 26.7% of GDP. Finance Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi attributed the increase in domestic borrowing to the government's strategy to strengthen domestic capital market development and provide more predictable financing.

"Overall, the shift towards higher domestic borrowing explains the rise in both the nominal debt stock and the cost of debt," Mr Ggoobi said. He emphasized the need for prudent fiscal management, noting that maintaining debt sustainability will require careful calibration of the external-domestic mix, stronger revenue mobilization, and more efficient use of borrowed resources.

"The debt-to-GDP ratio of 51.3 per cent remains within regional convergence thresholds, but underscores the need for prudent fiscal management," Mr Ggoobi added.

He said the government aims to ensure that borrowed resources generate growth that can outpace debt accumulation.



