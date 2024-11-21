Uganda's rising defilement cases, prison congestion spark concern

The increasing number of defilement cases involving children aged 16 and below has sounded an alarm among government officials in Uganda.

According to Dr Fred Ngabirano, Commissioner for Youth and Children Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, "We are seeing a trend in crime where the biggest concentration of our juveniles in Remand homes is regarding capital offences; the high ranking is aggravated defilement."

He revealed this during an orientation workshop on the Icelandic prevention model for reducing alcohol-drug and substance abuse in Kampala on Tuesday.

Disturbingly, Dr Ngabirano noted that some 16-year-old boys are defiling toddlers as young as one year old. He attributed this trend to either drug abuse or mental issues.

The seven remand homes in Uganda, including Gulu, Naguru, Mbale, and Masindi, currently hold 886 boys and 18 girls.

He revealed that Kampilinga remand home registers 5 cases per month, Arua 4 cases, Fort Portal 4 cases, and Kabale 1.

The trend in Acholi and Lango regions is particularly worrying, with over 400 boys in Gulu taking cover during the day and venturing out at night, putting women at risk of rape.

Uganda's prisons are also congested, operating at 300 per cent beyond capacity. Dr Ngabirano highlighted that 80 per cent of prisoners are youth between 18 and 30 years, with drug and substance abuse being a primary driver of their crimes.

Dr Angella Nakafeero from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development emphasised that Uganda ranks among the leading countries in drug abuse.

She noted that to address these issues, the government is writing a cabinet information paper to be presented in January on the status of Remand homes.