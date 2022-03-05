Uganda’s services sector grows by 7.9 per cent in first quarter

Minister of Finance, Planning, Economic Development, Mr Matia Kasaija

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

  • The half-year macroeconomic & fiscal performance report for the financial year 2021/22, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development reveals that the industry sector grew by 0.3 per cent compared to negative growth of 2.7 per cent in quarter one of the previous financial year (2020/21).

Uganda’s economy registered resilience against the negative impact of Covid-19 in the first half of the fiscal year 2021/22 with the services sector growing by 7.9 per cent in the first quarter compared to negative growth of 4.5 per cent in quarter one of the previous financial year.

