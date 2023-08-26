Uganda's syndicated corruption difficult to fight - deputy IGG Okiria

The practice of glorifying the corrupt in the country is frustrating efforts in the fight against corruption, the deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG) Dr Patricia Achan Okiria has revealed.

Following the arrest of state minister for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu over the Karamoja iron sheets saga in April 2023, a section of residents in Bududa District demanded her unconditional release of their area member of parliament.

Relatedly, a section of leaders, residents and clergy in Kayunga District also protested the arrest of finance state minister Amos Lugoloobi.

“Recently during the mabati saga, you saw citizens from a certain part of the country, including their bishop, rising to protest the arrest of their daughter. There is more that we need to do to raise awareness among the citizens and empower them to fight corruption,” Dr Okiria noted on Friday while addressing the media at her office in Kampala on steps taken by the IGGs office to curb corruption.

Both ministers are currently battling charges of dealing with suspect property but pleaded not guilty.

Dr Okiria expressed dismay that citizens who should be on the demand side of social services, demanding for accountability are instead applauding the corrupt.



“When a person suddenly amasses wealth, the citizens who are victims instead of querying and raising concerns celebrate this person and look at them as savior and as role models for the rest of the working class,” the deputy IGG said.

Uganda loses over Shs10trillion to corruption annually and on Friday, Dr Okiria said this is not about to be reversed because of the syndicate nature of graft in the country.

“Corruption is now syndicated and the whole system in a government entity is involve right from the top to the implementor,” Dr Okiria observed.

“This means that all the control systems of government deliberately do not work because they are part of the racket,” she lamented.