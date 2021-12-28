Uganda's tax collections down, debt up from July to October, says BoU

The taxman failed to collect almost Shs700 billion between July and October, pushing the government to borrow more money to cover the deficit, the Central Bank noted in a new report released yesterday.

According to The State of the Economy Report, direct and indirect domestic taxes as well as international trade taxes underperformed by Shs23.4b, Shs389b, and Shs154.7b respectively between July and October. Pay-As-You-Earn, however, was Shs76.4b above target, suggesting a strengthening of the labour market as more people returned to work.

Overall, the report notes, the government spent Shs2.7 trillion less than it had planned to in the first four months of the current financial year in development expenditure due to slow procurement processes. Recurrent expenditure, on the other hand, was Shs336 billion above budget.

Government also paid out Shs205.6b more than budgeted towards clearing its arrears. This is to revitalise the economy and support suppliers with their cash flows.

Bank of Uganda noted that the coronavirus pandemic has worsened the country’s tax collections and increased its debt.

Total public debt at the end of October stood at Shs74 trillion up 3.1 percent from June, and 10.2 percent higher than a year earlier.

“The increase in debt between June 2021 and October 2021 was mainly due to Shs1.7 trillion increase in domestic debt,” the Central Bank said.

External debt at the end of October was Shs45 trillion and domestic debt Shs27 trillion.

Public debt has now risen from 42 percent in the Financial Year 2019/2020 to 48 percent. The Central Bank noted that although the fiscal deficit widened to 9.1 percent in the Financial Year 2020/2021, it is targeted to drop to 6.4 percent at the end of the current Financial Year due to post-Covid-19 consolidation measures.

The debt service to tax revenue ratio increased to 27.1 percent at the end of October from 24.4 percent a year earlier.

As at the end of October, Uganda’s external debt stood at $12.7 billion, up 2.7 percent from June. The increase was due to new borrowings from multilateral creditors, particularly International Development Association (IDA) and African Development Fund and project support inflows mainly from AfroExim bank.

“The committed but undisbursed external debt stood at $4.4 billion as of end-October 2021,” the Bank noted in its report. “The Debt Sustainability Analysis indicates that external debt burden and public debt indicators remain moderate.”

