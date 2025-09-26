Uganda, Saudi Arabia strengthen ties in trade, education, and labour

Uganda and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their long-standing friendship, pledging to deepen cooperation in trade, education, agriculture, and labor migration.

The two countries also voiced support for global peace efforts, including the recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

Saudi Ambassador Mohammed Bin Khalil Faroudah highlighted the Kingdom's consistent position on the Middle East peace process.

"The two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state are not just aspirations but fundamental rights, and their practical implementation is imperative for enduring peace," he said.

Presidential Advisor on Middle East Affairs Dr. Muhammad Ahmad Kisule appreciated the support rendered to Uganda through the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

"We sincerely appreciate the support rendered to Uganda through the Islamic Development Bank. It has enabled us to achieve transformation, particularly in infrastructure and education," he said.

Uganda recently received Shs1,030,514,650,000 ($295m) from the IsDB to fund development projects, including school construction, scholarships, and community programs.

Dr. Kisule revealed that Uganda is eyeing stronger trade ties with Saudi Arabia, particularly in agriculture, and seeks bilateral agreements to expand exports of coffee, dairy, and other value-added products to the Gulf market.

He praised the Saudi-Uganda Business Council for facilitating trade and investment opportunities. "We see great potential in expanding agricultural trade with Saudi Arabia. The Business Council has already done a commendable job in strengthening ties, and this can open more markets for Ugandan products," he added.

Dr. Kisule also highlighted the importance of labor migration, with thousands of Ugandans working in Saudi Arabia and sending back remittances that support families and bolster the Ugandan economy. He stressed that safeguarding the rights and welfare of migrant workers remains a top priority in discussions with Riyadh.

"On this matter, Uganda remains committed to working with Saudi Arabia to protect the rights of our workers, while ensuring that the revenue they generate benefits both their families and national development," Dr. Kisule emphasized.

The relations between Uganda and Saudi Arabia date back to the historic 1972 visit of a Saudi delegation to Buganda, and both countries have built strong partnerships under the umbrella of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).



