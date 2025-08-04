Uganda scrambles to strike deal with US

The government is in high-stakes discussions with the US administration to avoid the latter’s “reciprocal” trade tariffs and travel restrictions on Ugandans, this publication has learnt. The discussions, coordinated by the Secretary to Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, and Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, sources in the Treasury told this publication, are expected to culminate in a deal signed by the two governments in the coming days.

Sources revealed that the coordinating team, working with the Attorney General, Ministry of Trade, National Citizenship and Immigration Control (formerly Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration), and State House, among others, have been engaged in intense negotiations with the US government through their embassy in Kampala since early July to establish new terms of engagement on trade and immigration.

President Donald Trump announced 10 percent tariffs on all Ugandan exports to the United States in early April. The reciprocal tariffs were aimed at dealing with trade deficits with trading partners from around the world. Last Friday, President Trump signed another Executive Order imposing a blitz of higher tariffs on 69 countries, starting this Thursday, which triggered a wave of market jitters globally and fears of upsetting the economies of especially poor countries. Uganda’s tariffs were upgraded to 15 percent. During the negotiations in Kampala, the US argued that Uganda’s trade practices had resulted in a trade deficit of $26 million (Shs92.5b), figures that Kampala contested.

According to the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), total goods trade with Uganda was $238.9 million (Shs850b) in 2024. Goods exports to Uganda in 2024 were $106.3 million (Shs378b), down 12.3 percent from $14.9 million (Shs53b) in 2023. On the other hand, goods imports from Uganda in 2024 were $132.6 million (Shs472b), up 14.6 percent from $16.9 million (Shs60b) in 2023. “The US goods trade deficit with Uganda was $26.3 million (Shs93.6b) in 2024, a 574.3 percent decrease from $31.9 million (Shs113b) in 2023,” the USTR, the federal agency responsible for developing and promoting United States foreign trade policies, indicates on its website.

Uganda, Treasury sources added, argued that it “does not tax many US exports” except for mivumba (second-hand clothes), which by October 2020 attracted an import duty of 35 percent, environment levy, VAT, infrastructure levy, and withholding tax. President Museveni has in the past considered banning and restricting the import of mivumba to grow the in-country textile market and the cotton crop sub-sector value chain. However, these threats have largely remained in speeches due to several factors, including diplomatic pressure from Washington.

Cautious Optimism

Treasury sources called for cautious optimism as the two negotiating sides have agreed on most of the terms. “With Trump, it’s not done until it’s done, so we wait to see what happens next. But we are hopeful,” sources said. Critics have noted that the fundamental rule in dealing with President Trump is that he is both unpredictable and, in some ways, bent on getting what he wants, aligning with his campaign mantra of “Make America Great Again.” Kampala, sources further intimated, was precluded from Washington’s hard bargain due to ongoing discussions with two American conglomerates, Starlink Services LLC to start broadband operations in Uganda, and Boeing about the acquisition of four aircraft to diversify Uganda Airlines’ fleet with French Airbus and Canada’s Bombardier brands.

President Museveni met executives from Starlink Services LLC in April, while discussions with Boeing began during Ambassador Mull Katende’s diplomatic tour of duty. His successor, diplomatic sources told this newspaper separately, attempted to scuttle the deal, forcing the company to start dealing directly with the US embassy in Kampala. The near-diplomatic vacuum at Uganda’s embassy in the US capital, Washington DC, where President Museveni assigned Ms Robbie Kakonge, a greenhorn, as ambassador in December 2021, has also not helped Kampala’s cause. On key critical issues, Washington routinely contacts the multilateral mission in New York or directly with their embassy in Kampala.

In Kampala, the US embassy told Daily Monitor that President Trump is taking bold action to recalibrate international trade to be more balanced and fair. “He [President Trump] has been clear: if trading partners align with our effort to achieve fairness and balance in our trading relationships and protect US economic and national security, we will welcome this cooperation. Likewise, the Department of State is committed to protecting our nation and its citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process. We are engaging constructively through diplomatic channels in both areas and do not comment on diplomatic discussions,” the spokesperson of the embassy said in response to our inquiries.

Sticky immigration As part of the deal with Washington, sources added that Kampala has also made proposals to improve its position and avoid Ugandans being restricted from travelling to the US. The State Department in June recommended 36 countries, 25 being African, including Uganda and Tanzania, for full or partial suspension of entry “if they do not meet established benchmarks and requirements within 60 days.” The State Department cited, among other concerns, the lack of cooperative or competent governments by some countries singled out to produce reliable quality identity documents, not cooperating to remove nationals from the US, and citizens of countries overstaying their visas.

The PSST, Mr Ggoobi, was not immediately available for comment as he was reported in transit from Dubai. However, the co-coordinator of the negotiations, Ambassador Ayebare, confirmed the ongoing high-stakes discussions. “We continue to engage in productive and substantive discussions on growing trade and investment as well as upholding visa and travel requirements,” Ambassador Ayebare said from New York. Uganda joins a list of several countries, including Washington’s closest allies, which have been scurrying to reach trade deals with Washington following the announcement of the reciprocal trade tariffs in June. The tariffs are generally meant to benefit US exporters but leave a trail of uncertainties for the affected countries.

TIGHT US ENTRY

Earlier in June, President Trump signed a proclamation banning the entry of citizens from 12 countries, including Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iran, Yemen, Myanmar, and Afghanistan to the US. According to the latest US Department of Homeland Security Entry/Exit overstay report, 8.42 percent of Ugandans on B1/B2 business and tourism visas failed to depart on time between October 2022 and September 2023. In 2023, US data show 173 Ugandan students out of 1,035 overstayed. Data from the Department of State further indicates that 173 non-migrant students, out of 1,035, overstayed their visas in 2023.

Similarly, out of 6,652 Ugandans holding business and tourism visas, 560 Ugandans, representing 8.42 percent, did not leave. Another batch of 275 in-scope of non-immigrant classes that were expected to depart did not leave the country. In 2022, overstay rates for non-immigrants admitted to the US for business or pleasure via air and sea indicate that out of 2,303 Ugandans who were expected to depart, 683 Ugandans, representing 29.7 percent, overstayed their visas. During the same year under review, a total of 211 out of 854, representing 24.7 percent of non-immigrant students and exchange visitors from Uganda who were supposed to leave the country, overstayed their visas. The US hosted a total of 1,303 Ugandan students in the 2023-2024 school year, out of 1,126,690 international students.





