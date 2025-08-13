Uganda secures Shs41b EU funding for climate-resilient market at Elegu

Uganda has secured around Shs41 billion (€9.8 million) from the European Union and Denmark under the Global Gateway Team Europe Initiative to construct a climate-resilient and gender-responsive cross-border market at Elegu, a key trade town in northern Uganda.

Elegu, located just 500 metres south of South Sudan’s Nimule Town, is Uganda’s third-largest informal trade gateway.

Over the past decade, it has handled substantial formal and informal cross-border trade. In the 2022/2023 financial year alone, trade through Elegu generated more than $200 million, transporting at least 1.35 million metric tons of goods to South Sudan.

The new market, expected to be launched Wednesday by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, will accommodate up to 1,500 vendors and include modern facilities such as a restaurant, banking hall, child care centre, waste management points, and a secure gatehouse.

Given the town’s flood-prone location along the Unyama River, the market will be elevated 2–2.5 metres above historic flood levels.

Drainage systems, stormwater retention swales, settling basins, and permeable parking surfaces are being integrated to manage water runoff.

The market roof will also be insulated to shield vendors from extreme heat, which often exceeds 30°C during dry seasons.

Flooding has been a recurrent problem in Elegu. In November 2020, flash floods killed at least three people and caused millions of shillings in losses for traders.

Anne Nambooze, Country Director of TradeMark Africa in Uganda and South Sudan, said the new market will particularly benefit women and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“Women make up over 63% of informal traders here and often lose income whenever the market floods,” she said, adding: “Many also struggle to access financing through formal banks due to the informal nature of their businesses.”

Currently, around 40% of PWDs face infrastructure exclusion at Elegu, with no wheelchair-accessible stalls or sanitary facilities.

The new facility is designed to address these long-standing challenges.

3D rendering of the new multibillion-shilling climate-resilient Elegu Border Market in Northern Uganda.

Ms Nambooze added: “This climate-resilient market will allow traders, especially women and vulnerable groups, to continue business safely throughout the year, improving livelihoods and economic stability.”

In February, EU Ambassador Jan Sadek emphasized that the project would not only enhance cross-border trade but also boost household incomes, particularly for female-headed households.

TradeMark Africa, a leading organisation promoting trade and economic growth in Africa, will oversee project implementation, aiming to turn Elegu into a modern, safe, and inclusive trading hub that can withstand the impacts of climate change while supporting economic inclusion.