Uganda seeks global support to combat Mpox outbreak

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda, Ms Susan Ngogi Namondo, has urged the global health community and international partners to support Uganda's efforts to control the Mpox outbreak.

"I appeal to the global health community and partners to work with Uganda to ensure that vaccines and medical supplies are available, affordable, and accessible to those who need them most, especially in rural areas and among high-risk groups," Ms Namondo said.

Uganda has seen a sharp rise in Mpox cases, from 91 to 104, in less than a week, with 15 districts affected. The World Health Organization reported 91 confirmed cases across 12 districts as of October 10, which increased to 104 cases in 15 districts by October 14.

Lt Col Dr Henry Kyobe, National Mpox Incident Commander, noted that while no deaths have been reported, the geographical expansion of the outbreak poses a significant challenge. Kampala, Nakasongola, and Wakiso have the highest number of cases.

"The current statistics indicate that Kampala has 29 cases, Nakasongola 29, and Wakiso 16. Other affected districts include Adjumani, Bulisa, Masindi, Kagadi, Kasese, Kabale, Amuru, Mukono, Nakaseke, and Koboko," Dr Kyobe said.

Dr Kyobe addressed concerns about school closures, stating that Mpox cases among learners in two schools do not warrant closures.

"We aim to manage school clusters differently, identifying and isolating learners with symptoms, and closing affected classes instead of entire schools," he said.

The Ministry of Health is working closely with the Ministry of Education and Sports to ensure standard operating procedures are followed to protect learners.

Dr Charles Njuguna, WHO Representative to Uganda, expressed concern about human-to-human transmission among sexual partners.

"The partly funded response plan poses challenges in organising and implementing interventions," he said.

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng announced that the Center for Disease Control Africa would provide 2,000 doses of Mpox vaccine to Uganda, while the American Embassy pledged 5,000 doses.

"We have overcome great health challenges, including Ebola and Covid-19 epidemics, and with the right investment, partners, and community engagement, we will overcome the current outbreaks," Ms. Namondo emphasised.

Dr. Annette Alenyo Ngabirano, WHO Uganda's Technical Officer for Case Management and Infection Prevention and Control, noted that the main mode of Mpox transmission is sexual intercourse with an infected person, as well as person-to-person body contact.

"WHO recommends at least three months of condom use after discharge for people who are sexually active," Dr Ngabirano said.