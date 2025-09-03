Uganda seeks investment, export growth with new diplomatic strategy

Uganda on Tuesday launched a new Economic and Commercial Diplomacy (ECD) strategy designed to align its foreign missions with the country’s trade and investment agenda.

The ECD handbook was unveiled during the Annual Ambassadors’ Conference in Gulu by Permanent Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi and Minister of State for International Cooperation Henry Okello Oryem.

Oryem said the document would guide Uganda’s Foreign Service in its economic role.

“The ECD strategy is now a handbook for economic and commercial diplomacy. Every Head of Mission and Foreign Service Officer should read, understand, and apply it to ensure coordinated action that attracts investment, tourism, and development for Uganda,” Oryem told diplomats.

He dismissed the perception that the Foreign Service was merely a “consumptive ministry,” saying it would be at the centre of mobilising investment ahead of expected oil revenue inflows.

Ggoobi, the Treasury’s chief technocrat, painted a bullish picture of Uganda’s economy, pointing to strong performance across key sectors.

“Uganda attracted foreign direct investment inflows of $3.7 billion, achieved coffee export earnings of $2.2 billion, a $1.5 billion recovery in tourism, and steady diaspora remittances,” he observed.

Centre: PSST Ramathan Ggoobi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Oryem Okello and PS Foreign Affairs Vincent Bagiire pose for a group photo with Ugandan diplomats during the Annual Ambassadors’ Conference in Gulu on September 2, 2025. PHOTO/PHOTO/HANDOUT/MoFA

Ggoobi described agro-industrialisation, trade, tourism, and manufacturing as the “ATMs” of Uganda’s growth, pledging to personally visit all foreign missions to strengthen oversight.

“We must skill up, integrate markets, build policy consensus, and ensure environmental sustainability to drive transformation,” he added.

On his part, Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Vincent Bagiire Waiswa rallied ambassadors to concentrate on Uganda’s national priorities and remain disciplined in their work.

“Heads of Mission must remain focused on Uganda’s development agenda, minimize distractions, and fully engage in advancing the Foreign Service’s national role,” Bagiire said.

Bagiire praised Uganda’s embassies in Tokyo and New Delhi as examples of missions that had been “energized to align with Uganda’s Tenfold Growth Strategy,” adding that increased resources had already transformed the country’s diplomatic engagement.

Officials emphasized that the ECD strategy seeks to expand exports, attract technology transfer, and involve the private sector more closely in diplomacy. Its initiatives include joint annual planning, country profiling, and export-import think tanks.

The ongoing ambassadors’ conference this week aims to harmonize the operations of Uganda’s Foreign Service with the broader national development agenda, while enhancing frameworks to evaluate and amplify the impact of diplomatic missions on the country’s economic growth, international partnerships, and strategic interests.