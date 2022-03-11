Uganda sends 24 to France to train as oil experts

The ministry of education Permanent Secretary, Ms Ketty Lamaro

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

  • The ministry of education Permanent Secretary, Ms Ketty Lamaro, said in 2018, together with the Ministry of Energy, the line ministry launched the Workforce Skills Development Strategy for the oil and gas sector

A month after the signing of the Final Investment Decision edging the country closer to the first oil, the country is stepping up efforts to build a competent workforce to consolidate local content in the oil and gas industry.
On March 9, the Ministry of Education and the Uganda Institute of Petroleum-Kigumba flagged off 24 instructors for further studies in France. They will return to the institute to skill students expected to be absorbed by the industry.

