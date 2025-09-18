Uganda sends 40 RDCs to India for training

The government has dispatched a group of 40 Resident District/City Commissioners (RDCs/RCCs), Deputy RDCs/RCCs and Assistant RDCs/RCCs to India for training in entrepreneurship and Promotion of Livelihood Generation Activities (EPLGA).

They will spend two weeks at the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), A-23, Institutional Area, Sector-62, Noida.

During the flag-off ceremony at the Conference hall, Office of the President in Kampala, the High Commissioner of India to Uganda, Upender Singh Rawat, said the training is part of the Indian government's 68-year-old programme geared towards enhancing skills and capacity building, to promote development in the global south countries.

“I welcome all the RDCs who are going to India. The host institute is in Noida and very close to the India Capital-New Delhi. It will offer you skills and entrepreneurship enhancements,” he said.

Mr Rawat reiterated India’s continued and strengthened bilateral relations with Uganda for shared development.



The Secretary Office of the President, Mr Yunus Kakande, lauded the Indian government for the continued partnership with Uganda.

“Our relationship dates back to 1901, starting with the Indians who constructed the railway from Mombasa to Kampala. From that product, we have big investors like the Mehtas in Jinja, Madhvani in Kakira; they are the biggest tax contributors in our country. We have many other Indians in different sectors here,” Mr Kakande said.

Mr Kakande also lauded the Indian government's support to Uganda, which has contributed to the East African country's development agenda.



These interventions in the various sectors in Uganda have contributed significantly to the development of our country.



“Deciding to take this second group makes me very happy because the first group had 20 people and the second one now has 40 people. India and Uganda have similar programmes like the Parish Development model (PDM), though they are more developed than us. We are looking forward to taking a leaf from them so that we also develop our programmes more to achieve the much-desired socio-economic transformation,” Mr Kakande said.

The Special Presidential Assistant, Diaspora Affairs, Ms Florence Kiremerwa, thanked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the Indian High Commissioner and the Office of the President for having a good network with other governments that has enabled the training of the commissioners in India.



The Head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj Martha Asiimwe, noted that this was the time when the RDC Secretariat was realising the fundamental paradigm shift in time of training and equipping their department with all the necessary skills and enhanced expertise in their field of work.



“Dear foot soldiers, maintain a high level of discipline and professionalism since it reflects our organisation, which is the office of the President. Kindly adhere to the training schedule and rules,” said Maj Asiimwe, the pioneer alumni of the training in India.

